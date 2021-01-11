Nebraska Department of Transportation welcomes comments as it drafts 2040 state plan

LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials will take online comments through Jan. 18 as they draft the department’s 2040 Statewide Transportation Plan.

Nebraskans can visit 2040ndotvoh.com to review key issues and share their thoughts on what NDOT’s priorities should be over the next 20 years.

“Changing transportation technologies and other statewide shifts will impact the way we manage the future of our system,” interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi said in a press release.

“Input on the planning process from Nebraskans will be critical as we work to align our goals, objectives and strategies with the transportation priorities of our customers.”

Documents on the virtual open house site include an analysis of the current conditions of Nebraska’s transportation system and factors most likely to affect the future of transportation in the state.

The plan’s goals, objectives and a selection of recommendations are available for review, along with a preview of NDOT’s next steps toward completing its draft.

Paper copies of the virtual open house materials can be accessed at any NDOT district office, including the District 6 office at 1321 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.