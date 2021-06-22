North Platte Board of Adjustment allows couple to build garage with shorter side-yard setbacks

A couple can build a garage behind their home in western North Platte with shorter side-yard setbacks than usual, the city’s Board of Adjustment decided Tuesday.

The board granted Dustin and Shannon Roberts, 524 N. Allen Ave., a variance to build their 30-by-32-foot garage so that it’s 10 feet back from an alley and nearby West Sixth Street.

The Robertses had sought setbacks of 5 feet from the alley and 3 to 5 feet from West Sixth. Their home sits near the southwest corner of the intersection of West Sixth and Allen.

City ordinances typically require a 25-foot setback on corner lots but allow 10 feet in some cases.

City staff members recommended the couple’s setbacks be no less than 10 feet to ensure clear vision for motorists where the alley and West Sixth meet.

In other business, the Board of Adjustment elected Greg Wilke as its 2021-22 chairman and John Patterson as vice chairman.

Wilke is a former Planning Commission member and chairman of that panel.