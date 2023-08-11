A flurry of preparatory actions toward setting North Platte’s 2023-24 city budget will accompany several other recently notable items on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

Five of the 5:30 p.m. meeting’s 25 action items are related to the budget, including the North Platte Airport Authority’s annual request for property tax support for its own budget.

They’ll also reconvene Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. work session on the budget, which will cover the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

Among other matters, council members will resume work on occupation-tax changes and take up two recommendations for small-business Quality Growth Fund loans.

Both Tuesday’s and Thursday’s meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel and its government access channel on Spectrum Channel 180.

For access to the council’s agenda book and the YouTube livestream, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

City officials plan a public hearing on the 2023-24 budget during their regular meeting Sept. 5 and a council vote on its adoption at a Sept. 7 special meeting, City Administrator Layne Groseth said.

The city’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, totaled nearly $184.7 million for all funds. Much of that total covers the budget for self-supporting Municipal Light & Water and miscellaneous funds outside the tax-supported general-fund budget.

North Platte’s 2023 city property tax rate for all funds was just under 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value, based on a property tax request of $8.97 million. The city expected to receive a similar amount in sales taxes this year.

Airport Authority officials will ask the council to collect its needed 2023-24 property taxes on its behalf, a step mandated by state law. Airport board members will set their budget separately during September.

The board that operates Lee Bird Field expects to seek just over $1.4 million in property taxes, up from $1.31 million in 2022-23. Most of that typically repays bonds covering the local share of improvement projects mostly financed by the federal government.

Other budget-related items on Tuesday’s regular agenda ask the council to approve renewal of its self-funded insurance with the League Association of Risk Management; a resolution to continue providing dispatching services to Lincoln County and the city of Gothenburg; and a “memorandum of understanding” to provide three police school resource officers to North Platte Public Schools.

The evening’s 11-item consent agenda includes renewal of the city’s agreement with Alexandrea Stroud to operate the government access TV channel. Consent agenda items are approved by a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

In other business, the council will take up Aug. 2 recommendations from the QGF Citizens Review Committee to aid plans for a Gourmeat Chips manufacturing plant in North Platte and a proposed Axes and Aces entertainment business at Lake Maloney.

QGF, which voters approved in 2001 and renewed in 2010 and 2020, receives a portion of net city sales tax receipts to support economic development if they grow beyond preset annual “trigger points.” A portion of the fund is set aside for small-business loans.

Danish businessman Stig Rasmussen and North Platte rancher and Sustainable Beef LLC co-founder Trey Wasserburger are partners in Gourmeat Chips. It would produce low-calorie beef chips using some of the future meatpacking plant’s production.

Axes and Aces, founded by Lisa Citta and Brian Schimek, would offer nonlethal, recreational ax-throwing, golf simulators and indoor pickleball at 675 N. Lake Road east of Maloney.

Council members will resume debate on three ordinances that together would impose annual occupation taxes of $500 per machine for “games of skill” with “betting capability” and 3% of gross receipts by providers of cell-phone and other telecommunications services.

The skill-games ordinance faces second-round debate, while third and final votes are scheduled on the other two. Council members would have to waive final reading of the skill-games ordinance in order to adopt all three Tuesday.

The council also will:

Hold public hearings and vote on whether to apply for federally funded Community Development Block Grants to improve parts of West Ninth, East G and East H streets. The council voted Aug. 1 to start upgrading water mains on West Ninth in advance of widening the street from Buffalo Bill Avenue to just west of Sherman Avenue. Parts of East G and H streets remain gravel streets, without curbs, sidewalks or storm sewer lines.

Decide, as part of the consent agenda, whether to seek a combined $61.2 million in federal planning and infrastructure funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Possible projects include extending Francis and Leota streets, East Philip Avenue and East State Farm Road to better handle traffic in connection with Sustainable Beef’s expected 2025 opening.

Consider applying to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Recreational Trails Program for matching federal funds to renovate and extend the trail at Iron Horse Park south of Interstate 80.