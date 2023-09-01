It’s easy for City Administrator Layne Groseth to explain how North Platte’s city government can cut next year’s property tax request when both the city’s schools and Lincoln County expect sharp increases.

It’s sales taxes, he says.

A three-year rally in local sales-tax receipts has enabled City Hall to ask property owners for less money for the first time in eight years, Groseth said in advance of Tuesday’s City Council public hearing on the 2023-24 budget.

“There have been several drivers behind this, but sales tax is probably the main reason for it,” said the former North Platte public works director and Albion city administrator, who was promoted to succeed Matthew Kibbon last September.

He stressed that the $10.1 million city leaders are budgeting for sales-tax income — $2 million above just two years ago — would come from North Platte’s “regular” 1.5% sales tax and not the temporary half-cent voters agreed to add last year for recreation projects.

Council members will hold their Tuesday budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. or after completion of the agenda for their regular 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

They’ll reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, following the city’s longstanding practice, for a special meeting to adopt the budget and 2023 property tax rate along with 2023-24 electric, water and wastewater rates.

The council asked several questions but found little to criticize at its nonvoting Aug. 18 work session on the proposed $260.9 million spending plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The document’s call for $57,538 less in property tax dollars had much to do with that. North Platte would collect $7.59 million to support city services next year, 0.8% less than 2022-23.

The actual tax rate to support city government would fall from 43.9 cents to 40.1 cents per $100 of taxable value, largely aided by an 8.6% increase in North Platte’s total valuation for tax purposes to $1.89 billion.

Approval of the new budget Thursday would leave the city tax rate 22.6% below its 2013-14 peak of 51.9 cents per $100, according to city records.

Mayors and council members trimmed the rate the next three fiscal years, then held it at 44.27 cents per $100 through the 2020-21 year.

The new budget would be the third in a row to reduce the city tax rate — all despite a streak of taxable-value growth unbroken since 1997.

City property tax-rate cuts resumed in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which started 15 months after monthly net collections from the 1.5% sales tax unexpectedly shot upward in mid-2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept rising.

City Hall restored its sales-tax projection to $8.1 million after cutting it to $7.95 million for 2020-21 in case the pandemic cut into revenues from residents and visitors.

Instead, fiscal-year collections jumped to $9.24 million from $8.24 million in 2019-20. They leapt again to $9.86 million in 2021-22 and stand at $10.48 million for the expiring fiscal year, with only July’s net sales taxes due to arrive before it ends Sept. 30.

Groseth, whose first city budget for 2022-23 assumed $9.34 million in sales taxes, said the sales-tax rally has shown enough staying power for City Hall to be comfortable cutting North Platte’s property tax request this year.

As Sustainable Beef construction proceeds and the three-year transformation of the old Platte River Mall into District 177 enters its latter stages, “we’re excited for the new businesses coming in so we hopefully can continue that trend,” he said.

It’s precisely to reduce the city’s burden on property owners that local leaders have pushed for the beef plant, mall conversion and other economic projects, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said during the Aug. 18 work session.

“One of the best ways to decrease the amount of property tax that’s paid in our community is to do things that will increase the amount of sales tax that’s collected in our community,” he said.

The voter-approved half-cent sales-tax increase that took effect April 1 are accounted for in the $135 million “other funds” portion of the 2023-24 budget, Groseth said.

Grants, permanent endowments, bond repayments and funds outside the general fund account for 51.7% of the total budget. Self-supporting Municipal Light & Water takes up 30.2%, while the $35.5 million general fund covers just 13.6% and cash reserves 4.5%.

The “other funds” category includes spending authority for the $52.3 million to be raised from bonds to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park from outside the Rec Center. Income from the special half-cent sales tax will go to repay those bonds.

Groseth said designs for the Rec Center and Cody Pool projects hopefully will be approved during the winter. Demolition work at the outdoor pool to prepare for its renovation hopefully will start yet this fall and could be done before the 2024 summer season ends.

It’ll likely be “late spring to early summer” in 2024 before Rec Center renovation and new construction begins, he added. City officials are still seeking a good place to rebuild the skate park.