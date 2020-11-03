North Platte City Council approves contract with union

The North Platte City Council disposed of Tuesday’s election-night agenda in 15 minutes, including ratification of a two-year contract with the city’s public employees union.
Members of Nebraska Public Employees Local No. 251 will be on the same pay-raise schedule approved previously in two-year deals with the city’s police and fire unions.
Though members won’t receive a pay raise this fiscal year, they’ll receive raises of 2% on Oct. 1, 2021, and 1.5% on June 1, 2022.
In other business, the council agreed to sell $35,000 worth of credits to Nebraska Public Power District from the city’s “wetland mitigation bank” near its sewer lagoons.
The city developed 26.42 acres of federally approved “palustrine emergent wetlands” in 2002, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.
City officials can designate parts of the site to offset wetlands damage from its projects or those of other entities, Burklund said. Nearly half of the site has been so designated.
When other entities use the wetland bank, the city sells them credits but not ownership. Their projects must involve either Platte River branch, Burklund said.
NPPD bought 0.362 acres of wetland credits for upgrades to its Korty Diversion Project, a canal from the South Platte that joins the NPPD Canal feeding Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney.
NPPD’s work should help mitigate future floods in North Platte, Burklund said.
The council also gave final approval to an ordinance making minor changes to city codes on building footings and accessory buildings.
