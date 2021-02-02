North Platte City Council approves creation of water improvement district along West Reid Avenue

But the street work had to be put off, City Engineer Brent Burklund said, when the 1967 water main under Reid subsequently broke three times in quick succession.

Unless the main is moved and replaced, he said, “our concern is that if we (would) fix the street and continue to have main breaks in the street, we’re going to ruin what we just fixed.”

The city has cash on hand from Water Department funds to cover the Reid project, Burklund added. “We’re trying to move as fast as we can to hit the (start of) construction season.”

Councilman Mark Woods cast the lone “no” vote against Council President Jim Nisley’s motion to suspend the rule. Woods joined the rest of his colleagues in approving the West Reid water district.

A similar Nisley motion to suspend the three-reading rule for the South Jeffers water district failed, 5-3, with council members Jim Carman and Donna Tryon voting with him.

Other council members cited public memories of the 2015-16 rebuilding of Jeffers between First and Sixth streets as a reason to give affected owners at least some warning even though they won’t be assessed for it.