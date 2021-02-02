North Platte City Council approves creation of water improvement district along West Reid Avenue

One of two water-main replacement projects won swift North Platte City Council approval Tuesday, but the other will have to travel on a slower boat.
Council members voted 8-0 for an ordinance to immediately create a “special water improvement district” along part of West Reid Avenue after voting 7-1 to waive the usual needed three “yes” votes.
An ordinance setting up a similar water district along South Jeffers Street — related to but scheduled before the next stage of U.S. Highway 83 reconstruction — won 8-0 first-round approval to allow more time for affected home and business owners to react.
No property owners will face tax assessments for either project, which will replace aged water mains under the respective streets with wider, up-to-date mains in city right-of-way just past bordering sidewalks.
Council members decided a faster track was in order for the $225,000 West Reid water-main project. It’ll parallel an already approved “mill and fill” rebuilding of Reid and its North Spruce Street elbow connecting South Oak Street with West Philip Avenue.
The council awarded a $232,369 street bid Aug. 18 to Shelco Construction of Elsie, which will grind down Reid’s surface, top it with 2 inches of asphalt and replace curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways.
But the street work had to be put off, City Engineer Brent Burklund said, when the 1967 water main under Reid subsequently broke three times in quick succession.
Unless the main is moved and replaced, he said, “our concern is that if we (would) fix the street and continue to have main breaks in the street, we’re going to ruin what we just fixed.”
The city has cash on hand from Water Department funds to cover the Reid project, Burklund added. “We’re trying to move as fast as we can to hit the (start of) construction season.”
Councilman Mark Woods cast the lone “no” vote against Council President Jim Nisley’s motion to suspend the rule. Woods joined the rest of his colleagues in approving the West Reid water district.
A similar Nisley motion to suspend the three-reading rule for the South Jeffers water district failed, 5-3, with council members Jim Carman and Donna Tryon voting with him.
Other council members cited public memories of the 2015-16 rebuilding of Jeffers between First and Sixth streets as a reason to give affected owners at least some warning even though they won’t be assessed for it.
Councilman Ty Lucas recalled “a lot of upset property owners” due to lengthy disruptions in the 2015-16 project, in which the city paid the Nebraska Department of Transportation to upgrade the water mains at the same time the state rebuilt the street.
Colleague Pete Volz, who represents Ward 2 along with Lucas, suggested the council could vote Feb. 16 to waive the ordinance’s third reading and approve the district then.
Unlike Reid, the next stage of Jeffers reconstruction isn’t imminent. NDOT officials will take bids to rebuild it from First Street to Leota Avenue in 2022 and begin construction work in 2023, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
Burklund said the city won’t ask the state to rebuild the water main along with the street, both because of the 2015-16 experience and because the extra federal regulations NDOT had to follow added to the water-main cost.
He said replacing the South Jeffers main, built before the 1950s, would cost $1.25 million to $1.5 million and be financed by city water bonds. Once it reaches Leota, the new main will curve east to end at South Dewey Street.
In addition to building the new Reid and Jeffers mains along sidewalks, they’ll be installed using boring techniques to further limit disruptions for motorists, Burklund said.
In other business, the council:
» Gave 8-0 second-round approval to an ordinance changing the zoning of three lots near West Front Street and Grant Avenue to light industrial vote. A final vote will be held Feb. 16.
» Approved 2019-20 incentive awards totaling $9,000 to 15 volunteer North Platte firefighters under the city’s volunteer Service Award Plan, established by the council in 2001.
» Approved a $46,070 low bid from Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of North Platte for a 2020 Dodge pickup truck as a Water Department crew truck.
It’ll replace a 2008 Ford pickup that will be passed down to another city department or kept for emergency use.
