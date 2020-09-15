North Platte City Council approves ordinance updating housing-maintenance codes

After four months of debate, two drafts and three subsequent amendments, an ordinance updating North Platte’s housing-maintenance codes cleared the City Council Tuesday.

An ordinance making the changes won 7-1 final approval, the same margin by which the measure’s second draft was advanced Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.

Council members also unanimously adopted an unrelated ordinance rezoning the east side of Newberry Access Road for heavy industrial use between U.S. Highway 30 and just north of the South Platte River.

That vote followed a 6-2 decision to suspend the council rule requiring three “yes” votes on ordinances. Councilmen Ty Lucas and Jim Carman voted against doing so but joined in passing the rezoning.

The lengthy road to passage of the housing-code update began in May, but its initial draft was set aside after one favorable council vote for revisions by a special mayor’s committee.

An informal group of North Platte community leaders pushed for the rewrite, saying the city needed to take stronger action to correct substandard housing conditions affecting some lower-income renters.

The heart of the new ordinance updates housing codes to clarify city building inspectors’ authority to seek enforcement of building health and safety codes when they encounter dangerous conditions or violations are brought to their attention.

Its language replaces the words “health inspector” with “building inspector” in 21 places, recognizing that the city hasn’t employed a health inspector to handle building health and safety issues since 1981.