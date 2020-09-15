North Platte City Council approves transit outside city limits

North Platte Public Transit will be able to carry more passengers from outside city limits with Tuesday’s City Council approval of a resolution to that effect.

The measure, approved 7-1, extends the public bus service’s coverage area to 20 miles outside city limits, with rides beyond that radius possible on a case-by-case basis.

In those cases, people interested in riding into or back from North Platte would have to book their rides by 1 p.m. the previous day. Fares will be $5 one-way within the 20-mile radius and $10 for those beyond it.

The changes will enable North Platte Public Transit to serve customers from Lincoln County’s other towns, as well as Stapleton in nearby Logan County.

Fares inside city limits or within North Platte’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction will be $4 per ride for same-day reservations and $2 if they book by 1 p.m. the previous day. Those rates, up from $3 and $1.50 respectively, will take effect Oct. 1.

Council members discussed at length whether the 20-mile radius around North Platte ought to be wider to enable $5-per-ride fares for all four of the county’s other towns along U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80.

Hershey and Maxwell fit comfortably within that radius, but Sutherland and Brady could be either inside or outside depending on how one measures the circle from North Platte.

Mayor Dwight Livingston recommended that the council approve the 20-mile proposal and have city officials study whether to extend it later. Councilman Ed Rieker voted against the final resolution.