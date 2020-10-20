North Platte City Council authorizes negotiations with Chief Industries for Iron Eagle Golf Course

North Platte City Council members agreed Tuesday to negotiate with a Chief Industries Inc. subsidiary to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course to the Grand Island-based developer.

The 8-0 vote to authorize City Administrator Matthew Kibbon to negotiate with C&L Land LLC followed one of the shortest public council discussions on Iron Eagle in the recent history of the troubled 26-year-old course.

C&L Land, a partnership of Chief and TKD Properties LLC of North Platte, submitted the only response to September’s city “request for proposal” to sell the 154-acre course, lease it or enter into a lease-purchase agreement.

C&L owns the site of Chief’s proposed 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex, located between Iron Eagle and the NPPD Canal.

Land owned by Keenan Management LLC and envisioned for commercial development lies across the canal. Chief also plans additional commercial development nearby along Halligan Drive.

Chief’s proposal says it intends to develop a master plan incorporating Iron Eagle — and examining the best possible use for the golf-course site — into its vision for the senior-living site and Halligan developments.