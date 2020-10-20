North Platte City Council authorizes negotiations with Chief Industries for Iron Eagle Golf Course

North Platte City Council members agreed Tuesday to negotiate with a Chief Industries Inc. subsidiary to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course to the Grand Island-based developer.
The 8-0 vote to authorize City Administrator Matthew Kibbon to negotiate with C&L Land LLC followed one of the shortest public council discussions on Iron Eagle in the recent history of the troubled 26-year-old course.
C&L Land, a partnership of Chief and TKD Properties LLC of North Platte, submitted the only response to September’s city “request for proposal” to sell the 154-acre course, lease it or enter into a lease-purchase agreement.
C&L owns the site of Chief’s proposed 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex, located between Iron Eagle and the NPPD Canal.
Land owned by Keenan Management LLC and envisioned for commercial development lies across the canal. Chief also plans additional commercial development nearby along Halligan Drive.
Chief’s proposal says it intends to develop a master plan incorporating Iron Eagle — and examining the best possible use for the golf-course site — into its vision for the senior-living site and Halligan developments.
Its RFP response offers to either lease Iron Eagle as a golf course for two years — with an option to buy it during or after that time — or buy the site outright if its master plan indicates it should be converted to other uses.
Councilman Ty Lucas asked Kibbon Tuesday night whether that meant Chief wouldn’t lease Iron Eagle before its master plan is finished.
Chief would lease the site first and then plan, Kibbon replied. “The plan, as I understand it, is to enter into (an Iron Eagle) lease, with a master plan as the end result.”
The negotiations authorized Tuesday night would work out actual lease terms, he said, allowing him to incorporate ideas suggested to him by council and community members.
In other business, the council approved an agreement with Leathers & Associates Inc. to replace a worn 1980s-era playground at Centennial park with a “community build playground.”
Leathers, which has completed more than 3,800 playgrounds since 1971, works with community groups that raise money for the project and actively guide its design, said local coordinators Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris.
The playground would be installed by next September or whenever they raise enough money in donations, sponsorships and grants, they said.
Residents will be asked to complete surveys of what they want to see in a Centennial Park playground. Children will be invited to draw pictures of their “dream playground,” they added.
With Tuesday night’s approval, Wurl and Morris said, they’ll start seeking community input at Wednesday’s noon ribbon-cutting of a newly replaced playground at Cody Park.
The women invited Ronan Cole, 10, and Morris’ daughter Aubrey, 9, to tell the council why they’d like to see the playground done.
“There are a lot of kids who brag in class that they play video games for 24 hours,” said Ronan, adding that Leathers had built a playground in his former hometown of Mason City, Iowa.
“So the playground will give them a reason to play outside,” especially if children help design it, he added.
Aubrey said she had played on several Leathers-designed playgrounds elsewhere. “They are safe, and the way they are designed help my sisters and I have so much fun.”
The council also:
» Held a 43-minute executive session to discuss real estate purchases.
» Gave second-round approval to an ordinance making minor changes to city codes involving building footings and accessory buildings on properties. A final vote will be taken Nov. 3.
» Ratified a two-year agreement with the city’s police union that will freeze pay for 2020-21 but grant raises of 2% on Oct. 1, 2021, and 1.5% on June 1, 2022.
