Cellphones and betting-based “games of skill” don’t have much in common with each other — except when it comes to “occupation taxes” in a city.

The unlikely pair accounted for most of Tuesday’s North Platte City Council discussions as members mulled three ordinances to raise user fees on both and more tightly regulate betting skill games.

They found enough support to move them forward, even if it wasn’t completely evident in the evening’s voting.

Telecom user fee

Council members gave 5-3 first-round approval to an ordinance imposing a 3% user fee on providers of cellphones and other “mobile telecommunications services” in addition to the long-standing tax on wired telephones.

Two more “yes” votes will be needed to enact the cellphone tax, unless council members decide Aug. 1 to waive a third and final vote.

City Administrator Layne Groseth presented figures showing the city’s annual phone occupation tax income has fallen by two-thirds since cellphone use became widespread about 20 years ago.

From a peak of $143,514 in 2002-03, annual phone user fees netted just $47,606 in 2021-22 and slumped as low as $41,016 in 2020-21. It’ll likely total $45,000 or less this year, Groseth said.

“It probably won’t go down drastically over the next few years, but it will continue to decrease,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher added.

Meanwhile, Groseth said, cable TV franchise fees have also begun to slide as online streaming became more popular. They brought in $402,413 in 2015-16 but just $325,296 in 2021-22.

Copies of North Platte’s city audits at The Telegraph show total occupation-tax income since 2007-08 has fallen by nearly $200,000, from $447,553 that year to $248,346 in 2020-21.

It leapt to $602,832 for 2021-22, which Groseth attributed Wednesday to a near-doubling in user fees from natural gas sales that year due to higher prices.

With those prices now falling, occupation taxes likely will bring in about $440,000 by the fiscal year’s end Sept. 30, he said. North Platte subjects 22 different items to user fees.

Groseth told the council Thursday that the city’s annual losses from the phone and cable taxes are about $173,000 from their combined peaks. That’s roughly equivalent to 1 cent in property taxes per $100 of taxable value, he said.

“These numbers have been decreasing for many years,” Kelliher said. “When they get to the bottom, whatever the bottom ends up being, we’ll be faced with a choice.”

But council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted against the cellphone tax. The city should cut spending instead, they said.

“I think this is a good opportunity to reduce some of the taxing costs of the city and another opportunity to look again at reducing some of the costs of city government,” Rieker said.

“Once we get a tax on, it never comes off,” Tryon added.

Council supporters countered that doing nothing would pass up one method of cutting property tax bills.

“If you don’t take this tax and assess it, it’s going to go back on the property owners,” Council President Jim Nisley said. “Landlines get taxed. Cable gets taxed. Why shouldn’t the other (cellphones) be taxed, too?”

City Attorney Bill Troshynski said six of North Platte’s peer cities already are collecting user fees from cellphone users. Rates range from 3% in Norfolk to 4% in Fremont, 5% in Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus and 6.25% — the state’s legal limit — in Kearney.

All six charged lower 2022 property tax rates than North Platte’s 43.9 cents per $100, according to an April 8 Telegraph analysis of tax rates in Nebraska cities between 3,000 and 100,000 in population.

Hastings, the highest of the six, had a 2022 rate of 42.4 cents per $100. Kearney was by far the lowest at 15.4 cents per $100, while Grand Island, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont were between 30 and 32 cents per $100.

“One thing we always hear from our constituents is that North Platte’s property tax and tax rate are too high,” Councilman Pete Volz said. “Other communities, I believe, just do a better job with perception (of) user fees than we do.”

Groseth said he’s not counting on income from the proposed 3% cellphone tax in building the city’s 2023-24 budget.

“I would hope to think we should be looking at a nice reduction” in the city’s property tax rate given the stiff increases in North Platte’s 2023 residential taxable values, Rieker replied.

Kelliher said the city’s property tax request has a greater influence on local tax bills. Based on his staff’s budget work thus far, “I think we’re going to ask for less dollars this year than last year,” Groseth said.

‘Games of skill’

Despite opposing the cellphone tax, Tryon, Woods and Rieker joined colleagues in vocally supporting two other ordinances that would sharply raise occupation taxes on skill games with “betting capability,” limit their operating hours, boost law enforecement’s ability to police them and enable the city to suspend or revoke skill-game licenses.

But when some members said the measures weren’t strong enough, the council voted 6-2 to table the enforcement ordinance until Aug. 1 so it can be beefed up further. Nisley and Councilman Brian Flanders voted against tabling.

Members also temporarily stripped a proposed annual licensing fee of $500 per betting skill game — compared with $10 currently — from an ordinance generally updating occupation-tax amounts that won 8-0 initial approval.

A $10-per-machine annual fee would remain for skill games not rigged for betting, such as pinball games, shuffleboard, video games and pool tables.

Some council members said they want to look at charging a percentage of betting skill games’ income, similar to the telecommunications fee, instead of a flat per-machine fee.

Council members and city officials said they’re concerned about 24-hour “standalone” skill-game casinos, not convenience stores, bars and restaurants with small numbers of betting skill games that they shut down each night.

Deputy Police Chief Kendall Allison said city police officers have responded to a shooting at a skill casino. One of the force’s drug interdiction officers said “the great majority of the people he sees there after hours late at night are involved in the drug culture,” he said.

Police have found skill casinos fruitful places to go to serve arrest warrants, Allison added.

“I call it hunting on a game preserve. They’re all there,” he said. By contrast, “you don’t see those people hanging out at the quick stops. They hang out at these areas where the light is a little darker.”

In addition to a $500 annual fee per betting skill game, the ordinances as introduced would require such games to be shut down between 1 and 8 a.m.

Police would be “authorized to enter at any time upon any premises of any licensee” to ensure skill-game regulations are being followed.

Among other reasons, licenses could be revoked or suspended if licensees, their managers or agents have been convicted of “any felony, or gambling, pandering or any misdemeanor relating to decency and morality.”

Another clause would do likewise if they allow “any live person to appear, or had reasonable cause to believe that any live person would appear, in any licensed premises in a state of nudity, to provide entertainment, to provide service, to act as hostess, manager or owner or to serve as an employee in any capacity.”

Councilman Ty Lucas said North Platte has long needed such regulations.

“I have no issues with a local, legitimate business that’s running a C-store or grocery store, tavern, restaurant and they have these games available for their customers’ entertainment,” he said.

But “these gaming-den-only places that are not attached to other businesses, I think they attract drug dealing and I think they attract money laundering. I think potentially they can attract sex trafficking and other types of things that we really need to try to prevent in our communities.”

But Lucas and other council members asked Troshynski to examine whether the enforcement ordinance could include a requirement that a would-be owner or operator have a Nebraska liquor license.

That could cut down the city’s paperwork burden while piggybacking on the state’s background checks for liquor licenses, they said.

Tryon expressed initial misgivings about the would-be $500-per-machine tax on betting skill games. But after Allison’s testimony, she told him, “Thank you. I’m convinced.”

Rieker said he doesn’t have any qualms about taxing betting skill games.

“This is the perfect user fee,” he said.