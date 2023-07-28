A revised ordinance to tighten regulations on “games of skill” with “betting capability” headlines a 24-item North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday.

Council members also will hold second-round debate on imposing a cell-phone occupation tax and consider launching long-awaited upgrades to part of West Ninth Street.

The regular 5:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 4:30 p.m. nonvoting work session for a focus-group discussion on updating North Platte’s comprehensive plan and the 2018 city-county housing study.

Both sessions will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube and public-access TV channels. Turn to Channel 180 on Spectrum or visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the work session is part of Marvin Planning Associates’ information-gathering process for updating the studies.

Lincoln County commissioners, who also are using Marvin to update the county’s comprehensive plan, will take part in a similar focus group at their Monday meeting. Focus-group sessions for the public will be held Monday through Thursday nights at various locations in North Platte and the county.

An initial version of the skill-games ordinance won general support at the council’s July 18 meeting, but members voted 6-2 to table it until Tuesday after some said it wasn’t strong enough.

The version before the council Tuesday still would impose an annual occupation tax of $500 per betting-capable skill machine. Skill games that don’t award money, such as pinball machines, shuffleboard and pool tables, would continue to cost $10 per machine per year in occupation taxes.

The measure also still would require betting-capable skill games to be shut down from 1 to 8 a.m., allow police “to enter at any time upon any premises of any licensee” and empower the city to revoke or suspend skill-game licenses.

Following requests by some council members, the revised ordinance would limit skill-game operators to people with approved state liquor licenses. They’d also have to make their books, records and video surveillance footage available to the city’s police officers.

While the ordinance would affect all operators of betting-capable skill games, council members said July 18 they’re concerned about 24-hour skill casinos that offer nothing else but the games.

Deputy Police Chief Kendall Allison said that police often serve arrest warrants at skill casinos and the majority of the clientele they observe there “are involved in the drug culture.”

By contrast, Allison and some council members said, some North Platte businesses with betting-capable skill games — such as convenience stores, bars and restaurants — don’t draw such people and typically shut their machines down overnight.

Two other ordinances related to occupation taxes will be up for second-round votes. Both extend the city’s longtime occupation tax on providers of wired telephones to those offering cell phones and other “mobile telecommunications services.” The tax would be set at 3% of gross receipts.

The two ordinances would face one more vote Aug. 15 if advanced Tuesday, unless council members decide to waive the final vote.

Also Tuesday, the council will consider creating a “special water improvement district” to replace 6-inch and 8-inch West Ninth water mains with a 12-inch main between Jeffers Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

The project will be the precursor to widening West Ninth between Sherman and Buffalo Bill avenues next year, including replacing drainage ditches on each side with underground pipe. The stretch has remained a narrow two-lane “county section” for decades.

Property owners along West Ninth won’t be charged for the water-main project, City Engineer Brent Burklund said in a council memorandum. The city expects to take bids for the water-main project in August.

A separate water-district ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda would install a new 12-inch water main along North Adams Avenue from Ninth Street to the Mulligan Meadows modular-home subdivision taking shape at Adams and 14th Street.

In other business, the council will:

Decide whether to approve Rice Lake West Inc. as the “construction manager at risk” to install a new industrial wastewater facility at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Meant primarily to support Sustainable Beef LLC’s future meatpacking plant, it’s being paid for by $20 million the Legislature allocated in 2022 from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Consider a 12-item consent agenda that includes an interlocal agreement with North Platte Public Schools to cooperate in the city Recreation Complex improvements that voters authorized last November. The school district would pay the city $38,000 a year to use the project’s improved indoor competition pool for North Platte High School’s swimming and diving teams, starting after the pool is done.

Take up two microTIF projects as part of the consent agenda. The first, involving a 1915 duplex owned by Michael Davis at 208-10 W. Second St., would be the city’s first rehabilitating an older home. Pedlaw LLC, owned by lawyer David Pederson and his family, also want to renovate their 1955 office building at 501 S. Jeffers St.

Decide, as part of the consent agenda, whether to appoint Gwen Covey to the Community Redevelopment Authority and reappoint CRA Chairman Greg Wilke and Library Advisory Board member Mary Ann Agler. Covey would replace longtime CRA board member Edy Patterson.

Consider the annual renewal of the city’s interlocal agreement with Lincoln County for emergency management. The deal also appears on the consent agenda.

Take final votes on ordinances to vacate part of an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive; vacate easements and annex half an acre at Great Plains Health’s Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center site; and annex 10.35 acres at 2321 W. 18th St.