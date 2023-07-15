Proposals to impose an annual $500-per-machine “occupation tax” on some “games of skill” and make repairs to North Platte’s three city-owned Union Pacific viaducts highlight new subjects on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

Council members also will continue the process of adopting four planning-related ordinances during their 5:30 p.m. regular meeting.

They’ll convene earlier at 5 p.m. for a nonvoting work session to hear a presentation by the city’s three summer “Rural Fellows” from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Both sessions will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Rural Fellow Jacob Abaare will report on his experiences in the city’s engineering department. Menli Nepesova and Sonika Khanal will do likewise on their work in the planning and community development departments.

First-round debate will be held on a trio of ordinances that together would alter city codes on occupation taxes for “mechanical amusement devices,” skill games and telecommunications firms.

The package would impose the $500-per-machine tax on skill games “with betting capability” while covering “coin-operated, mechanical or electrical” skill games under a $10-per-machine annual tax on “mechanical amusement devices.”

Simple “games of skill” would be defined as those producing “an outcome predominantly caused by skill and not by chance.” Those with betting capability would be those that can award “something of monetary value based on a future outcome.”

An annual $10-per-board occupation tax on shuffleboards would be repealed under the ordinances, according to the council’s agenda book.

Telephone companies and “mobile telecommunications services” would pay occupation taxes of 3% of their gross receipts in the city under the package of ordinances.

Tuesday’s first regular agenda item after an eight-item consent agenda seeks council approval for Oak Creek Engineering LLC of Kearney to prepare for joint and concrete repair work on the U.P. overpasses at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Willow and Poplar streets.

The firm would receive a lump sum of $117,680 for preparing designs and overseeing bidding, plus an hourly fee not to exceed $53,700 to oversee the actual construction work. Design work would have to be done by Aug. 25.

In other business, the council will hold second-round debate and votes on the following ordinances that received initial approval July 5:

Annexation of a 10.35-acre tract owned by Leva Cochran at 2321 W. 18th St. Council members July 5 approved an accompanying replat to open the tract for possible housing.

Ordinances vacating existing easements on the site of Great Plains Health’s proposed Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center and annex just under half an acre on the south end of the project area along the South Platte River.

Partial vacation of an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive to accommodate a possible fence installation.

The consent agenda includes ratification votes on Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nominations for three of the nine seats on the city’s Planning Commission.

North Platte lawyer Glenn Van Velson would succeed Don Weber, the panel’s senior member, whose last three-year term is expiring.

Vice Chairman Nelson Jett would continue on the commission, while Kert McKeone — who attended his first meeting in June after filling a vacancy — would be reappointed for a full term.