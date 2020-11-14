North Platte City Council to vote on land use, annexation plan updates

Proposed updates to North Platte’s land-use and annexation plans lead a trio of planning and zoning issues on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be the last for two-term Mayor Dwight Livingston and outgoing Councilmen Jim Backenstose, Glenn Petersen, Andrew Lee and Lawrence Ostendorf.
Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher will be sworn in at the Dec. 1 council meeting along with newly elected members Donna Tryon, Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Mark Woods.
Council members will hold a public hearing before voting on a 30-page document rewriting the land-use and annexation sections of North Platte’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan.
The city’s Planning Commission, which worked on the updates for two years, voted unanimously Oct. 27 to forward the would-be changes to the council.
None of the changes commits the council to particular decisions when someone seeks permission for a particular property use or the city rules on an annexation proposal, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
The updates, prepared with help from Marvin Planning Associates of David City, designate 16 land-use categories instead of the current nine.
That more closely matches the number of categories in the city’s zoning regulations, which Clark said likely will be updated soon.
The annexation map shows areas into which North Platte could expand its city limits over various time frames, either through voluntary annexations or a city-initiated plan.
Voluntary annexations have been the city’s preference for many years and likely will remain so, Clark said at last month’s Planning Commission public hearing.
In other planning matters Tuesday, the council will:
» Hold a public hearing and vote on proposed land-use and zoning changes to enable Streeter Electric LLC to move from Sutherland to North Platte.
Owner Micheal Streeter wants to combine lots at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St. for a shop and office building. A formal merger of the lots would follow later.
» Receive an annual progress report the council requested on Sept. 17, 2019, when it narrowly approved a conditional use permit for Creative Landscapes of Nebraska to develop property at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
Council members split 4-3 in favor of granting the permit to business and property owner Justin Warner, requiring Livingston as mayor to cast the deciding fifth vote. One council member was absent.
Two residents along West Eugene objected at the time to granting Warner the permit, saying it wasn’t appropriate near their homes and that Warner had been doing work related to his business there without city permission.
Warner said at last year’s meeting that he wanted to build greenhouses, a nursery and a retail storefront. The site lies outside city limits but within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.
