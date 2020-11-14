North Platte City Council to vote on land use, annexation plan updates

The annexation map shows areas into which North Platte could expand its city limits over various time frames, either through voluntary annexations or a city-initiated plan.

Voluntary annexations have been the city’s preference for many years and likely will remain so, Clark said at last month’s Planning Commission public hearing.

In other planning matters Tuesday, the council will:

» Hold a public hearing and vote on proposed land-use and zoning changes to enable Streeter Electric LLC to move from Sutherland to North Platte.

Owner Micheal Streeter wants to combine lots at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St. for a shop and office building. A formal merger of the lots would follow later.

» Receive an annual progress report the council requested on Sept. 17, 2019, when it narrowly approved a conditional use permit for Creative Landscapes of Nebraska to develop property at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.

Council members split 4-3 in favor of granting the permit to business and property owner Justin Warner, requiring Livingston as mayor to cast the deciding fifth vote. One council member was absent.