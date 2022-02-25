North Platte City Council will debate, vote again on annexation

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting will feature second-round debate and votes on extending North Platte’s city limits east to Lee Bird Field.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members gave initial approval Feb. 15 to the nearly 2,000-acre annexation package, represented by a quartet of ordinances reflecting each parcel to be brought into the city.
All four advanced on identical 5-3 votes after a public hearing covering all the parcels to be annexed.
If they advance again Tuesday, the council is expected to hold final votes March 15 — at least on the parcels covering the airport and territory directly between it and the city.
The fourth parcel, south of Lee Bird, includes the area of the Tri-County Project diversion dam at the Platte River forks.
City officials said they’re working on separate zoning “overlay districts” to allow hunting throughout the annexation area and address Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s operation of the dam.
If the Planning Commission can’t review them before March 15, final action to annex Central’s property may need to be put off, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said.
Council members clashed Feb. 15 over how annexing the airport might affect future use of tax increment financing, whether at Lee Bird or inside current city limits.
Members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted against all four annexation ordinances. The trio supported Sustainable Beef LLC’s $21.5 million TIF package Dec. 7 but otherwise typically oppose proposals directly or indirectly related to TIF’s use.
Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman voted to send each annexation ordinance to second-round debate.
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
» Take a second-round vote on an ordinance creating a “street improvement district” for the planned 2023 rebuilding of South Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) between First and Leota streets.
The state will cover roughly 65% of the project’s estimated $9.4 million cost, including reconstruction of about 240 feet of Francis Street west of Jeffers. The city will pay the rest.
» Approve the assessment schedule for the completed 450-foot-long extension of city water services down North Carr Avenue south of West Ninth Street.
