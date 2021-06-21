North Platte City Planning Commission to hear request to rezone land near proposed meatpacking site

A Buffalo County firm wants to rezone most of an open tract of land on North Platte’s east edge for 100 or more housing units, according to Tuesday night’s city Planning Commission agenda.
The proposed site, north and east of East Philip and South Bicentennial avenues, sits near Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant site.
Public hearings and votes on two items tied to DDM Land Management LLC’s proposal will be held during the panel’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
They’ll amount to the only action items on Tuesday’s agenda after city officials’ Monday announcement that they’ll delay consideration of a permit for a possible Interstate 80 horse track.
Residents can watch the Planning Commission meeting remotely on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes and click “Live Stream.”
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said DDM will seek an amendment to the city’s land-use map as well as rezoning of the site’s northern two-thirds to R-3 residential.
That would rule out mobile homes in that area, which are only allowed in R-4 zoning, Clark said. DDM plans single-family homes and duplexes, though apartments also are allowed in R-3.
The southern 10.58 acres fronting East Philip would retain I-1 light industrial zoning for future possible business uses, she said.
DDM, owned by Daniel McKeone of rural Odessa, already owns the property including the proposed housing site. It’s valued for property tax purposes at $129,390, according to the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.
McKeone had shown interest in developing homes there about three years ago, Clark said. “Now he’s got several individuals who have stepped up to help him.”
A preliminary site drawing envisions 113 single-family or duplex lots in the proposed housing development. Lot sizes, shapes and layout could change in a final plan, it says.
If the City Council approves the rezoning, Clark said, a formal subdivision plat could follow as early as August.
A public hearing and first-round debate on a rezoning ordinance is planned for the July 6 council meeting. That would line up a final council vote on the rezoning for Aug. 3.
Clark and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said tax increment financing is not being considered for DDM’s proposed development.
“For both residential and light commercial development on that property there, it’s ideal,” Kibbon said of DDM’s property.
Farm Credit Services of America lies between DDM’s tract and Newberry Access, with the main office of North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant across the latter road.
The former lagoon where Sustainable Beef hopes to build its plant lies southeast on the opposite side of Newberry. The city is awaiting a formal redevelopment plan for that project.
Clark said DDM’s housing project likely would take shape in three stages over several years, with the first stage “built out” before work on the next one would start.
The would-be housing area lies across Bicentennial between Burlington Boulevard and East D and E streets, according to maps with the rezoning application.