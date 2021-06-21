North Platte City Planning Commission to hear request to rezone land near proposed meatpacking site

The southern 10.58 acres fronting East Philip would retain I-1 light industrial zoning for future possible business uses, she said.

DDM, owned by Daniel McKeone of rural Odessa, already owns the property including the proposed housing site. It’s valued for property tax purposes at $129,390, according to the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.

McKeone had shown interest in developing homes there about three years ago, Clark said. “Now he’s got several individuals who have stepped up to help him.”

A preliminary site drawing envisions 113 single-family or duplex lots in the proposed housing development. Lot sizes, shapes and layout could change in a final plan, it says.

If the City Council approves the rezoning, Clark said, a formal subdivision plat could follow as early as August.

A public hearing and first-round debate on a rezoning ordinance is planned for the July 6 council meeting. That would line up a final council vote on the rezoning for Aug. 3.

Clark and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said tax increment financing is not being considered for DDM’s proposed development.