Objections from neighbors led North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday to slow down action to enable a former church’s conversion into an event venue near Westfield Shopping Center.

The nine-member panel voted 7-2 to recommend amending the city’s land-use map in connection with new owners Scott and Melinda Standage’s preferred uses of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church and parsonage in the 2100 and 2022 blocks of Anna Avenue.

But members voted 9-0 to table the Standages’ request to rezone the property from R-2 residential to a PB-1 “planned neighborhood commercial services district” until their next regular meeting Aug. 22.

“They just wanted some additional information on the project,” Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Wednesday.

The tabling means the City Council won’t take up either the rezoning ordinance or the land-use map amendment before its Sept. 5 meeting, she said.

St. Paul, a congregation of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, recently sold its church building and pastor’s residence to the Standages. Scott Standage is the city’s electrical superintendent.

The couple wrote city officials June 13 that they want to rent out the former parsonage as a home and make “a small venue” out of the church.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for a venue in the west end of North Platte” that “has been needed in the community,” the Standages wrote. “This property is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood, and we plan to keep it that way.”

They added that they don’t expect traffic on Anna to increase because the church will only be open as a venue by request when a group wants to use it.

Even so, several people opposed the Standages’ plans Tuesday because “their main concern was increased traffic in the area,” Clark said.

Two people spoke in favor of turning the church into a venue, she added. City Council members will hold their own hearings when the Standages’ requests reach them.

Planning Commission Chairman David Fudge and member Jeff Bain voted against amending the city land-use map, Clark said. The Standages have asked to change the former church buildings’ designation on the map from “public/quasi-public” to commercial.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first for newly appointed panel member Glenn Van Velson, who succeeds former senior commission member Don Weber.