North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review a request to rezone a former church property west of Westfield Shopping Center.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes for livestream access and a copy of the evening’s agenda book.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first for new Planning Commission member Glenn Van Velson, a North Platte lawyer. The City Council last Tuesday confirmed Van Velson to succeed Don Weber, who had been the nine-member panel’s senior member.

Vice Chairman Nelson Jett and recent appointee Kert McKeone also won the council’s approval last Tuesday to continue on the planning panel.

Public hearings will be held on a city land-use map amendment and rezoning ordinance affecting the former St. Paul Lutheran Church and parsonage in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Anna Avenue.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said St. Paul, a congregation of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, sold the property recently to Scott and Melinda Standage. Scott Standage is the city’s electrical superintendent.

The couple wants to rezone the church site, which encompasses lots at 2118, 2208, 2210 and 2212 Anna Ave., from R-2 residential to a PB-1 “planned neighborhood commercial services district.”

The Standages said in a June 13 letter to the city that they want to rent out the former parsonage, which served as the home of St. Paul’s pastor, and make “a small venue” out of the church.

They said the church “will need to have a few pews removed” before it can be used as a venue. Because it will only be open by request, traffic on Anna shouldn’t increase due to their plans, they wrote.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for a venue in the west end of North Platte” that “has been needed in the community,” the Standages wrote. “This property is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood, and we plan to keep it that way.”

Planning Commission members will decide after the hearings whether to recommend City Council approval of the Standages’ twin requests.

In other business, the panel will continue discussion of possible changes to zoning regulations on parking and storing RVs, trucks, boats and trailers within the city.

Clark said another discussion will address rear-yard setback requirements, which have been the subject of several recent requests for variances from the Board of Adjustment. No votes will be held on either discussion item.