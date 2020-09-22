North Platte Planning Commission endorses firm's building proposals

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday endorsed proposals to let a construction firm build new offices and make minor changes to city codes on footings and accessory uses.

The panel unanimously endorsed a conditional use permit for Rookstool Concrete LLC, 3302 S. Willow St., as well as the code amendments. The City Council will take up both matters Oct. 6.

Rookstool wants to build a shop/office building for itself as well as two boat/RV storage units. It bought and cleaned up the property at Willow and West Walker Road earlier this year.

The site is zoned B-2 highway commercial but needs a conditional use permit for the proposed storage units, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. No one objected during a public hearing.

The proposed code amendments would raise the minimum size for a building requiring footings and a floor from 150 square feet to 200 square feet.

Buildings smaller than that nonetheless must “be securely fastened down,” according to a draft ordinance the City Council will consider next month.

The measure also would regulate construction of outbuildings on a property by the total physical space they cover.