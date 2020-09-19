North Platte Planning Commission to discuss construction firm's office building request

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will take up a concrete and steel-building construction firm’s request to build offices for itself south of Interstate 80.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

Rookstool Concrete LLC is seeking a conditional use permit to put up two boat/RV storage units and a shop/office building for the business at 3302 S. Willow St.

The firm bought and cleaned up the long-vacant site earlier this year, owners Justin and Amy Rookstool said in a letter to city officials.

It sits in the southwest quadrant of the intersection of Willow and West Walker Road. The site currently has B-2 highway commercial zoning.

Homes lie to the north and west of Rookstool’s property, with other businesses just to the east. Traffic may increase slightly but wouldn’t be consistent throughout the day, the couple said.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing before voting on whether to recommend the permit. The City Council will have the final word regardless of the panel’s vote.

Panel members also plan to hold their last preliminary discussion among themselves on possible long-term changes to the city’s land-use and zoning regulations.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said those changes, which the commission has worked on gradually over many months, will be ready for a public hearing Oct. 27 if members can resolve remaining issues Tuesday.

In other business, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on relatively minor changes to city codes dealing with building footings and accessory uses.