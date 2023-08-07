Weather permitting, North Platte’s second annual batch of city repaving projects will begin in earnest Friday.

City Engineer Brent Burklund said Monday that Western Engineering Co. crews plan to begin milling work Friday on North Poplar Street from Cody Park’s southeast entrance to U.S. Highway 30 on East 12th Street.

They’ll work their way south and then north again most of the rest of August if this summer’s frequent rainstorms don’t slow them down, he said.

Western, a firm now based in Harlan, Iowa, but with a long history in North Platte, won a $2.485 million contract from the City Council in June to lead the city’s latest overlay campaign.

The firm completed 15 repaving projects between March and May 2022, along with parts of two Lincoln County road.

Burklund said this year’s work is being done later in the season because Western also won a Nebraska Department of Transportation bid to repave U.S. Highway 30 between North Platte and Hershey.

He said Western, which finished the resurfacing part of the state project as July ended, tackled the first city project — overlaying East Walker Road from the NPPD Canal to near Flying J Travel Center — when it had to pause its U.S. 30 work during the Lincoln County Fair.

With the 2023-24 year for North Platte Public Schools set to start Thursday, “it’s unfortunate timing from the school side” to have paving crews on city streets, Burklund said.

“We were just the next in line. Had the highway gone faster, it might have been done sooner.”

Once North Poplar is done, he said, Western’s crews will move to repaving parts of East Eighth and Ninth streets.

Resurfacing will follow on South Poplar and Cottonwood streets between Philip Avenue and Francis Street, both heavily used stretches north of Walmart.

Workers next will repave the city-owned road from South Lake Road to the city transfer station west of Lake Maloney. Work on Deerwood Drive north of Sunset Drive will follow.

Burklund said Western will wrap up the city’s 2023 projects by resurfacing West Second Street from North Platte High School to Washington Elementary School and West Third from Willow Street to Jefferson School, past City Hall and the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Repairs to underlying concrete will need to be done in various places before fresh asphalt can be laid down, he said.