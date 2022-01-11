North Platte school board incumbent to run for re-election

North Platte school board incumbent Mark Nicholson will run for re-election in May.

Nicholson is in his first term as the Ward 3 representative. He faces challenger Emily Garrick for the seat on the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education.

“I’ve decided to run again partially because I’ve enjoyed serving the community in this position,” Nicholson said. “I think I can still do a lot of good with the new superintendent coming in.”

He said there will be more responsibility for the board moving forward with the change in superintendents.

“Now that I have the experience, I think I can help with that,” Nicholson said.

“I can say I’ve learned to handle a crisis,” Nicholson said. “We had the (Lincoln County) treasurer ordeal my first year on the board, the second year was the COVID, and third year we’ve had funding issues because of the COVID.”

The board has been through a lot, Nicholson said, and “I think I can weather the storm at this point.”