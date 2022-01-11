North Platte school board incumbent to run for re-election

North Platte school board incumbent Mark Nicholson will run for re-election in May.
Nicholson is in his first term as the Ward 3 representative. He faces challenger Emily Garrick for the seat on the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education.
“I’ve decided to run again partially because I’ve enjoyed serving the community in this position,” Nicholson said. “I think I can still do a lot of good with the new superintendent coming in.”
He said there will be more responsibility for the board moving forward with the change in superintendents.
“Now that I have the experience, I think I can help with that,” Nicholson said.
“I can say I’ve learned to handle a crisis,” Nicholson said. “We had the (Lincoln County) treasurer ordeal my first year on the board, the second year was the COVID, and third year we’ve had funding issues because of the COVID.”
The board has been through a lot, Nicholson said, and “I think I can weather the storm at this point.”
Nicholson is a mechanical service operator (fireman/oiler) in the mechanical department at Union Pacific and has been there nearly 15 years.
Suzanne Donnally also filed Tuesday to face Nicholson and Garrick in Ward 3. The Telegraph was unable to reach Donnally for comment.
Cynthia O’Connor filed last week to run for the Ward 1 seat and will face Marcy Hunter for the seat now held by Ivan Mitchell, who has said he won’t seek re-election.
O’Connor said she has worked in the NPPS business office in payroll and bookkeeping for 17 years.
“My hope is that being in the business department the last 17 years has given me some insight as to the financial part of the district,” O’Connor said in an email, “and feel this would be beneficial as a board member if I am elected.”
County Register of Deeds Lois Block and County Surveyor Boni (Bonita) Edwards have both filed for new terms.
Incumbents, including those planning to seek a different office, have until Feb. 15 to file for the May 10 ballot. All others have until March 1 to enter the primary.