North Platte to host public hearings on payday loan interest rate caps, casinos at racetracks

Public hearings about ballot initiatives to cap payday loan interest rates and allow casinos at racetracks are scheduled Oct. 19 in North Platte.

State law requires public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts for measures placed on the ballot through petition drives.

“The purpose of the meetings is to educate citizens and the media on the initiatives prior to the elections,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

The 1:30 p.m. hearing will cover Initiative Measure 428, which would limit the rates charged for cash advance loans to 36% annually.

The 3:30 p.m. hearing will cover Initiative Measures 429, 430 and 431, which would authorize casinos at horse race tracks, create a regulatory and tax structure for the casinos and direct most of those tax revenues to property tax relief.

Both hearings will be in the McDonald Belton Theatre at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

whenever the initiative petition measures have been placed on the general election ballot.

Informational pamphlets will be available at each hearing. The pamphlets also are available in county election offices and the Secretary of State’s Office.

Information about the initiatives, as well as a list of statewide candidates, also can be found on the Secretary of State website. https://sos.nebraska.gov/.