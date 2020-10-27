North Platte's Planning Commission OKs annex and land-use updates

Proposed updates to North Platte’s city land-use and annexation priority maps advanced Tuesday from the city’s Planning Commission with relatively little fuss.
A City Council candidate supported promoting more voluntary annexations prior to the panel’s 7-0 vote, while a West Eugene Avenue resident warned that his neighborhood will expect better treatment if the city ever moves to annex it.
The council will decide after a Nov. 17 public hearing whether to adopt a 30-page document rewriting the land-use and annexation sections of the city’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan.
Although the council’s next regular meeting is next Tuesday — Election Day — its agendas are typically light so as not to interfere with residents’ election-night plans.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark and David City planner Keith Marvin both stressed that council members won’t commit themselves to any particular action if they adopt the updates.
They “may not even come to fruition,” Clark said during a public hearing. “We are not annexing anybody tomorrow. It just gives us a guideline.”
State law requires cities, counties and villages with zoning regulations to maintain comprehensive plans, said Marvin, whose consulting firm helped craft the updates and contributed to the 2011 plan.
It’s considered good practice to review land-use and growth patterns every 10 years, Clark said last week. Updates to North Platte’s zoning regulations are expected in the future.
No one commented on the proposed land-use map, which places land inside and up to two miles outside city limits in one of 16 categories instead of the current nine.
The updated annexation map shows likely time spans when areas near the city limits could become part of North Platte, whether voluntarily or by city action. The city hasn’t initiated an annexation for years, Clark says.
The map shows Bailey Yard, land extending to and including Lee Bird Field and areas adjoining city limits in southern and southeast North Platte as annexation possibilities within one to three years.
The lone top-priority area south of Interstate 80 lies on either side of South Buffalo Bill Avenue to just past State Farm Road. That would include stretches of West Eugene and West Walker Road not yet inside city limits.
Ward 4 council candidate Mark Woods said encouraging voluntary annexations, possibly through town-hall meetings, would grow the city’s property-tax base and avoid court challenges to a city-initiated annexation.
“I think it’s important that we do this,” said Woods, who faces incumbent Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf in next Tuesday’s election. “It’d be good for the city and the property owners, too.”
Clark said that’s the way the city prefers to pursue annexations, too. “If somebody would want to be annexed, we would love for them to come and say, ‘Please annex us.’ That’s always the best way to do it.”
Michael Cook, who said he lives “660 feet outside city limits” at 1906 W. Eugene Ave., added that he and his neighbors don’t want to simply be handed the bill if their area should be absorbed into North Platte.
Though they’re outside city limits, they’re inside the 2-mile-wide border area where residents fall under city zoning regulations rather than those of Lincoln County.
If and when annexation comes, Cook said, his part of West Eugene badly needs widening and drainage improvements along with improved water and sewer lines.
But “if that’s going to be (solved with) an assessment to the properties, there’s going to have to be adjustments made,” he said.
He and his neighbors “are not happy with this commission,” Cook added, because of past Planning Commission and City Council decisions that “let commercial and industrial properties encroach into residential” areas in his neighborhood.
Cook strongly objected in fall 2019 to a conditional use permit for Creative Landscapes of Nebraska to develop greenhouses, a nursery and a retail storefront west of his home.
The planning panel endorsed and the council approved the permit, rejecting Cook’s arguments that the area’s A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning doesn’t permit landscaping businesses.
That decision “has impacted the value of our properties,” Cook said, as has a grain business operating on land to his south.
Should the city ever move to annex on its own, Marvin said, officials would have to release a plan of which services the city would provide and who would pay for it.
“At this time, there is no proposal one way or the other for any of that,” he said.
Property owners also would be notified if the city initiated an annexation, and Planning Commission and City Council public hearings would be required, Clark added.
