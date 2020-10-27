North Platte's Planning Commission OKs annex and land-use updates

Clark said that’s the way the city prefers to pursue annexations, too. “If somebody would want to be annexed, we would love for them to come and say, ‘Please annex us.’ That’s always the best way to do it.”

Michael Cook, who said he lives “660 feet outside city limits” at 1906 W. Eugene Ave., added that he and his neighbors don’t want to simply be handed the bill if their area should be absorbed into North Platte.

Though they’re outside city limits, they’re inside the 2-mile-wide border area where residents fall under city zoning regulations rather than those of Lincoln County.

If and when annexation comes, Cook said, his part of West Eugene badly needs widening and drainage improvements along with improved water and sewer lines.

But “if that’s going to be (solved with) an assessment to the properties, there’s going to have to be adjustments made,” he said.

He and his neighbors “are not happy with this commission,” Cook added, because of past Planning Commission and City Council decisions that “let commercial and industrial properties encroach into residential” areas in his neighborhood.