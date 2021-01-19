North Platte's Sea Street saga comes to end; County Board approves support for Groene's rail park bill

Lincoln County will widen a rural road inside a Jeffrey Lake subdivision now that it knows it isn’t as wide as it should be, commissioners told a resident Tuesday who had wanted the end of that road vacated.

The County Board officially ended its recent Sea Street saga by voting 5-0 for a resolution officially denying Richard and Kim Konyak’s petition to abandon a strip once planned for a boat ramp.

After that vote, however, commissioners told Richard Konyak that they’ll tell Roads Department crews to widen the entire road inside Jeffrey Fjords Subdivision.

The Konyaks brought their petition to the board Nov. 30, saying the boat ramp intended for the end of Sea Street had never been built. John and Jane Knippenberg, who live near that stretch, objected to its vacation.

After investigating the petition, Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell told commissioners Dec. 14 that when built, Sea Street itself was supposed to be graded to a minimum 24-feet width. It never was.

Before the board’s initial Jan. 11 vote to deny, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said he didn’t want to give up county right of way and feared emergency responders wouldn’t have room to turn around if it were granted.