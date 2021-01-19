North Platte's Sea Street saga comes to end; County Board approves support for Groene's rail park bill

Lincoln County will widen a rural road inside a Jeffrey Lake subdivision now that it knows it isn’t as wide as it should be, commissioners told a resident Tuesday who had wanted the end of that road vacated.
The County Board officially ended its recent Sea Street saga by voting 5-0 for a resolution officially denying Richard and Kim Konyak’s petition to abandon a strip once planned for a boat ramp.
After that vote, however, commissioners told Richard Konyak that they’ll tell Roads Department crews to widen the entire road inside Jeffrey Fjords Subdivision.
The Konyaks brought their petition to the board Nov. 30, saying the boat ramp intended for the end of Sea Street had never been built. John and Jane Knippenberg, who live near that stretch, objected to its vacation.
After investigating the petition, Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell told commissioners Dec. 14 that when built, Sea Street itself was supposed to be graded to a minimum 24-feet width. It never was.
Before the board’s initial Jan. 11 vote to deny, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said he didn’t want to give up county right of way and feared emergency responders wouldn’t have room to turn around if it were granted.
He wouldn’t have realized Sea Street wasn’t wide enough to begin with had the Konyaks not brought their petition to the County Board, he added Tuesday.
“After touring the area, I was dismayed at its condition and (that) we weren’t doing anything out there,” Weems said. “During a snowstorm, it appears those people are on their own.”
“We should be able to remedy that by a simple directive” to county road crews, Commissioner Chris Bruns added.
The County Board Tuesday also unanimously approved sending a letter of support for Legislative Bill 40, North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s bill to enable state financial support for industrial “rail parks” like one proposed near Hershey.
If senators pass LB 40, the state would set up a $10 million fund to which the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. could apply for matching funds toward building the park announced last year.
In other business, commissioners:
» Consented without a vote to Weems’ assignments of County Board members to internal committees and local and regional boards.
Bruns, the freshman commissioner, will be the county’s voting member on both the chamber and West Central District Health Department boards. Half of the latter board’s 12 positions are filled by commissioners from member counties.
Weems will represent the county on the West Central Area on Aging board. Bill Henry will sit on the West Central Development District board, with Joe Hewgley on the Region II Human Services board and Jerry Woodruff on the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau board.
» Backed a consultant’s agreement with certified public accountant Don Wilson for him to advise county officials when needed on questions about handling funds.
Wilson has performed annual audits for the county in the past, Weems said.
» Agreed to receive and open bids Feb. 8 for a single flex-wing rotary mower and tractor for the Roads Department.
O’Dell said the pair would be used for mowing certain ditches along county roads that the county’s “boom” mowers can’t handle as well.