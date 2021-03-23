 Skip to main content
NP Planning Commission on mall, meatpacking proposals will be livestreamed Tuesday
The city of North Platte will livestream tonight's 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meeting, which includes items related to redevelopment of the Platte River Mall and declaring TIF eligibility for the site next to the sewer plant where Sustainable Beef LLC would build its beef processing plant.

To watch online, here's the link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8LPJOuQr6A3atE9Wr1bBg/videos?view=2&live_view=502

The meeting will be at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

