NP Planning Commission on mall, meatpacking proposals will be livestreamed Tuesday

The city of North Platte will livestream tonight's 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meeting, which includes items related to redevelopment of the Platte River Mall and declaring TIF eligibility for the site next to the sewer plant where Sustainable Beef LLC would build its beef processing plant.
To watch online, here's the link:
The meeting will be at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
