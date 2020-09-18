On local level, North Platte sees slight property tax cut

It didn’t end up being much of a property tax cut in North Platte, at least on the local level.
This week’s last flurry of local government budget homes left three sample North Platte homes with 2020 gross property tax bills just 0.5% lower than the 2019 taxes they’ve been paying off this calendar year.
That half-a-percent cut matches the percentage drop in next year’s “base” combined tax rate for the eight governments serving properties inside the city limits.
The Telegraph’s final “tax tracker” story for 2020-21, set for when Lincoln County commissioners ratify tax rates Oct. 13, will illustrate the impact of two state credits on next year’s effective property tax bills.
The newspaper’s three sample homes have different taxable values and sit in different parts of North Platte. But they got the same 0.5% tax cut because none of their valuations changed from 2019 to 2020.
In actual dollars, however, those cuts amount to only $1 or $2 per month before one factors in state tax credits.
» The owners of Home 1, a home valued at $109,950 north of the Union Pacific tracks, will pay $10.48 less in gross property taxes next year. They own a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement.
» Home 2’s owners, who live near Westfield Shopping Center, will get a $10.04 cut before state credits. They have a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement valued at $105,325 for tax purposes.
» Next year’s tax cut before state credits amounts to $27.24 for the owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2. Its taxable value is $285,720.
Our final update will factor in the discount from state’s Property Tax Credit Fund — applied directly to local tax bills — and a newly enacted income-tax credit that property owners can claim when they do their 2020 state taxes early next year.
In the meantime, let’s recap the various factors that built North Platte’s total 2020 property tax bill:
» Valuations: The three homes’ steady taxable values the past couple of years have helped keep their tax bills relatively stable. Home 1 hasn’t had a valuation change since 2017, and the others last saw a change in 2018.
Some local governments’ total 2020 taxable values — their “tax base” — went up, while others declined. All told, however, our sample homes benefited when county assessors’ offices certified taxable values last month.
» Declines: The most notable was North Platte Public Schools’ second straight cut in its tax request as it finishes repaying bonds on the 2003 high school building in December.
That translated into a school tax-rate cut for most patrons of nearly 4 cents per $100 of taxable value. The district’s overall “tax base” also rose over 2019-20.
Tax rates also declined for the city of North Platte, the city’s Airport Authority, Twin Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 16.
All four saw their total taxable values grow slightly, while tax requests grew slightly for the city, fell for the airport authority and remained steady for the NRD and ESU.
» Increases: A higher tax request and rate by Lincoln County government — driven largely by county road and jail bonds approved in 2019 — partly offset the impact of the other governments’ tax-rate cuts.
The county’s Agricultural Society, which runs the Lincoln County Fair, had a slightly higher tax request and rate. The county’s total taxable value barely rose this year.
Finally, the Mid-Plains Community College Area will have a slightly higher 2020 tax rate. Its tax request remained steady, but total taxable values in Mid-Plains’ 18-county area fell for the third straight year.
