On local level, North Platte sees slight property tax cut

It didn’t end up being much of a property tax cut in North Platte, at least on the local level.

This week’s last flurry of local government budget homes left three sample North Platte homes with 2020 gross property tax bills just 0.5% lower than the 2019 taxes they’ve been paying off this calendar year.

That half-a-percent cut matches the percentage drop in next year’s “base” combined tax rate for the eight governments serving properties inside the city limits.

The Telegraph’s final “tax tracker” story for 2020-21, set for when Lincoln County commissioners ratify tax rates Oct. 13, will illustrate the impact of two state credits on next year’s effective property tax bills.

The newspaper’s three sample homes have different taxable values and sit in different parts of North Platte. But they got the same 0.5% tax cut because none of their valuations changed from 2019 to 2020.

In actual dollars, however, those cuts amount to only $1 or $2 per month before one factors in state tax credits.

» The owners of Home 1, a home valued at $109,950 north of the Union Pacific tracks, will pay $10.48 less in gross property taxes next year. They own a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement.

» Home 2’s owners, who live near Westfield Shopping Center, will get a $10.04 cut before state credits. They have a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement valued at $105,325 for tax purposes.

» Next year’s tax cut before state credits amounts to $27.24 for the owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2. Its taxable value is $285,720.