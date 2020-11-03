Quality Growth Fund gets go-ahead for 10 more years

North Platte voters created the fund by a 2,136-617 vote in a special election in February 2001, 10 years after LB 840’s passage by the Legislature.

They renewed it in the November 2010 general election, 4,117 to 2,040 — a margin of slightly more than 2 to 1.

QGF’s mechanism will remain the same as it has since its creation. It adds fresh money to the fund in a given year only if annual sales-tax income reaches a preset “trigger point.”

Until and unless that figure is reached, the city’s general fund receives 100% of that year’s sales taxes. The trigger point grows 2% each year.

When annual collections exceed the trigger point, the general fund and QGF equally split additional sales-tax income until either the fiscal year ends Sept. 30 or QGF receives a total of $650,000 in new funds.

If QGF does get its full $650,000, the general fund again receives 100% of any extra sales-tax income until Sept. 30. QGF has “maxxed out” its share four times, though not since 2015-16.

As a result of Tuesday’s vote, QGF will actually have two six-month “trigger points” to reach before the 2020-21 fiscal year ends.