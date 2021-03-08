Redistricting will be 'extensive and at times complicated,' according to Lincoln County's IT director

Lesley Green, director of information technology for Lincoln County, gave county commissioners Monday a look at what redistricting will entail.
The process will be extensive and at times complicated, he said as he described the difficulties in matching the commissioners’ districts, other districts such as school and city, and the voting precincts.
“We have done this all of one time,” Green said. “Go into it with that understanding — we (Green and his staff) are not experts at it.”
There are companies that are experts in redrawing districts, and County Board Chairman Kent Weems said whichever company they choose will do the work while Green and his staff monitor the process.
Once the census redistricting data is published, typically the county has about six months to complete the project, County Clerk Becky Rossell said in a follow-up email. Per state statute, the redistricting needs to be completed at least five months prior to an election.
When the county board went from three to five commissioners in 2018, Green said, the redistricting had to be done within about 30 days. Because of the short turnaround time, Green and his staff did the work of setting the five districts for the county.
His purpose Monday was to give the commissioners an idea of what goes on in the background to accomplish the upcoming redistricting based on the 2020 census data.
“A lot of people are going to look at it and say, ‘Man, why in the world do you have all these squiggly little lines,’ Green said, “‘and why does it dogleg down to the southwest on District 2?’”
Green explained the need for the five districts to match as closely as possible in population. Additionally, he said a plethora of variables must be taken into consideration.
Rossell said this was her fourth time going through the redistricting process based on census numbers.
“Here we are in the 2020 census, and because of the COVID stuff, this was not a normal census year,” Rossell said. “There is concern about the data, but we can’t do anything about that. We just have to work forward with what we get.”
Green said a lot of work goes into the process.
“I just wanted you to see what goes on in the background to make up these maps,” Green said, “so you can see where the population figures come from and why they get drawn the way they are drawn.”
In other action, the board:
» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by the Prairie Arts Center for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 3.
» Authorized Weems to sign a federal grant sub-recipient audit acknowledgment form for the Victims of Crime Act grant.
» Authorized Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.
» Authorized Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Cos., Inc.
The Board of Equalization:
» Approved late filings on permissive exemption applications on personal property by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and Father Flanagan’s Boys Home.
» Denied new permissive exemption applications filed by North Platte Baptist Church and BarWD Ranch Institute for Ranch Management.
