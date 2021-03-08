Redistricting will be 'extensive and at times complicated,' according to Lincoln County's IT director

“A lot of people are going to look at it and say, ‘Man, why in the world do you have all these squiggly little lines,’ Green said, “‘and why does it dogleg down to the southwest on District 2?’”

Green explained the need for the five districts to match as closely as possible in population. Additionally, he said a plethora of variables must be taken into consideration.

Rossell said this was her fourth time going through the redistricting process based on census numbers.

“Here we are in the 2020 census, and because of the COVID stuff, this was not a normal census year,” Rossell said. “There is concern about the data, but we can’t do anything about that. We just have to work forward with what we get.”

Green said a lot of work goes into the process.

“I just wanted you to see what goes on in the background to make up these maps,” Green said, “so you can see where the population figures come from and why they get drawn the way they are drawn.”

In other action, the board:

» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by the Prairie Arts Center for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 3.