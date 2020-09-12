A proposal to allow North Platte Public Transit to serve nearby towns appears on Tuesday night’s City Council agenda.
Council members will be asked to approve a resolution extending the public bus service’s area to 20 miles outside city limits. Rides beyond that radius would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
That would enable North Platte Public Transit to serve Lincoln County’s other communities as well as Stapleton, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
The council also will be asked to approve a wide range of fee changes for city services, including the bus service, for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Proposed rates may be reviewed in the council’s Tuesday “agenda book,” which may be found online in two parts. (See adjoining fact box for the web address.)
North Platte Public Transit currently serves residents inside city limits, plus those in the city’s two-mile planning jurisdiction “where practical,” a council memorandum says.
If the council expands the service area, North Platte Public Transit’s fee schedule would charge $5 for each ride extending outside city limits but within the 20-mile radius.
The bus service would charge an additional $5 “out of system” fee — for a total of $10 per ride — if it agrees to pick up someone from outside the 20-mile radius.
In both cases, out-of-town residents would have to book their rides by 1 p.m. the previous day, Kibbon said.
The proposal comes from a conversation he had with North Platte Public Transit Director Marilee Hyde about whether the bus service could reach out beyond North Platte.
“We receive quite a few requests (for rides) from people outside of the city limits,” Kibbon said.
Nebraska Department of Transportation officials told Hyde the move wouldn’t jeopardize the federal and state public-transit aid North Platte gets for its service, he said.
Sutherland, Hershey and Maxwell all lie inside a 20-mile radius from North Platte Public Transit’s office at 1520 N. Jeffers St.
Brady sits more than 20 miles from the office but closer than that from North Platte’s eastern city limits.
Wellfleet and Wallace are between 20 and 30 miles away, as is Stapleton, which sits in southern Logan County.
North Platte Public Transit’s new fee schedule would raise its basic rates from $3 to $4 per ride for same-day reservations and from $1.50 to $2 if booked by 1 p.m. the previous day. The cost of a 12-ride “punch card” would rise from $18 to $20.
Besides the new fiscal year’s fee schedules, council members also will consider approving the city’s 2020-21 insurance coverage with the League Association of Risk Management.
