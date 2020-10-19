Secretary of state moderates North Platte hearings on ballot initiatives

Not automatically, she said, because the governor would have to negotiate and approve a compact with the state’s tribes. Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes the initiatives.

If a future governor consented to a compact, McNally added, the Omaha, Winnebago and Santee tribes could operate casinos only on tribal land held in trust before 1988.

With the Omaha and Winnebago each operating casinos on Iowa reservation land directly across the Missouri River, “they would be pulling from their own customer base” to do so in Nebraska, she said. “I don’t think they would be very anxious to do that.”

Pastor Gary Goodwin of North Platte’s First Assembly of God Church spoke against the casino initiatives on behalf of Gambling With the Good Life, a veteran statewide group.

Nebraskans most likely couldn’t later tighten casino regulations to alleviate their social and fiscal costs based on other states’ experiences, he said.

The initiatives’ language also runs the risk of legalizing unlimited gambling outside casinos, further harming poor Nebraskans but also anyone who proves vulnerable to gambling addiction, Goodwin said.