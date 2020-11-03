Sellers holds narrow lead in Twin Platte NRD race

Ryan O. Sellers, making his initial campaign for a spot on the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board of directors, held a narrow lead in the race for the Subdistrict 2 seat late Tuesday.

Sellers, 40, the owner of Sellers Sales Trails in North Platte, had 1,218 votes with challenger Judy Pederson close behind with 1,099 in early results. Complete vote numbers from Lincoln County were not available early Wednesday.

Pederson, 60, the owner of Pro Printing and Graphics, is vying for a return to the NRD board. She served as an at-large member on the NRD board from 2015 to 2019 before running against state Sen. Mike Groene for the District 42 legislative seat.

Tuesday’s Twin Platte NRD ballot in Lincoln County also had a nominal Subdistrict 3 race between incumbent Jerry Weaver and Ken Anderson, both of North Platte.

Anderson indicated before the election that he plans to move outside the area and won’t accept the NRD seat if he wins it.

Incumbents Shane Storer of Sutherland (Subdistrict 1), Robert Wiseman of rural Hershey (Subdistrict 4) and Dennis L. Schilz (Subdistrict 5) were unopposed for reelection.