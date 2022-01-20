Sen. Mike Groene introduces medical marijuana bill to Nebraska Legislature

A final wave of 2022 bills introduced in the Legislature Thursday included proposals by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes and to restore per-student state school aid.

Thursday was the 10th and last legislative day that senators could offer bills. A pair of stories in Thursday’s Telegraph incorrectly reported that Wednesday was the last day for bill introductions for the 60-day “short” session.

Groene’s Legislative Bill 1275 would adopt the Medicinal Cannabis Act, exempting “medical marijuana” from state laws generally forbidding its use.

Among other provisions, the bill would establish a mandatory state registry for patients, their “designated caregivers” and participating health care practitioners.

Up to five dispensaries of medicinal cannabis would have to be established in each of Nebraska’s congressional districts. They couldn’t be within 1,000 feet of public or private schools, which could continue to adopt policies against cannabis use.