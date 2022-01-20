Sen. Mike Groene introduces medical marijuana bill to Nebraska Legislature

A final wave of 2022 bills introduced in the Legislature Thursday included proposals by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes and to restore per-student state school aid.
Thursday was the 10th and last legislative day that senators could offer bills. A pair of stories in Thursday’s Telegraph incorrectly reported that Wednesday was the last day for bill introductions for the 60-day “short” session.
Groene’s Legislative Bill 1275 would adopt the Medicinal Cannabis Act, exempting “medical marijuana” from state laws generally forbidding its use.
Among other provisions, the bill would establish a mandatory state registry for patients, their “designated caregivers” and participating health care practitioners.
Up to five dispensaries of medicinal cannabis would have to be established in each of Nebraska’s congressional districts. They couldn’t be within 1,000 feet of public or private schools, which could continue to adopt policies against cannabis use.
The District 42 senator’s LB 1207 resumes his 2019-20 effort to boost state aid to rural schools, including the reintroduction of per-student “foundation aid” for the first time since the current aid formula was adopted in 1990.
Groene’s bill also would limit the percentages of properties’ taxable values for school tax purposes. The limits would be applied to residential and commercial property as well as agricultural land.
Also Thursday, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced a fresh bill (LB 1237) to allow Nebraskans to receive state income tax credits for donations for private and parochial school scholarships.
Lawmakers Jan. 13 refused for a second time to advance a similar bill by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha. The Revenue Committee chairwoman had named her LB 364 her 2022 priority bill.
Five stories that sum up Unicam's 2021 session
From Sen. Mike Groene's rail park bill to raising non-resident park permits prices at Lake McConaughy, here are some highlights from the last Nebraska Legislature session.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was principal sponsor of LB 40, which allows state matching funds for communities wanting to build rail parks, and a co-sponsor of LB 156, which permits up to five “inland port districts” in Nebraska.
Also adopted 49-0 Thursday was LB 185, a bill by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer appropriating state funds for “federally qualified health centers” owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.
State senators have sent a cattle brand-reform bill partly reflecting industrywide meetings last fall in North Platte to the final stage of co…
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who had been kept closely informed during the negotiations, swiftly signed the bills into law.
Groene will serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees as part of the final list of committee assignments senators approved Friday.