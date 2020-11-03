Stapleton School District patrons approve plan to improve school building

Stapleton School District patrons accepted the plan to improve its school building as voters passed a $2.9 million bond issue on Tuesday.

The unofficial results were 298-175 with Lincoln County’s final results pending. The district includes voters in Logan, McPherson and Lincoln counties.

“It is with great pride that the Stapleton School District accepts the passing of the bond issue that was on the ballot (Tuesday),” said Superintendent Howard Gaffney. “We are proud of our past and looking to the future. Thank you for making the commitment and giving us the ability to move on.

“We are ready to unleash our potential and go onward and upward. A successful bond is an investment in our students, our community and our future. Thank you again.”

The movement toward the project began in earnest last year, Gaffney said in an earlier interview. A committee of community members, school board members and Gaffney together identified the greatest needs for Stapleton Public Schools. The bond will allow for an addition to the current building as well as remodeling.

The special building fund levy will stay at 9 cents per $100 of valuation.

