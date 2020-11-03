 Skip to main content
Stapleton School District patrons approve plan to improve school building
If a $2.9 million bond issue is approved by voters, the current entrance from the Stapleton School commons area into the gym will be remodeled. Also part of the remodel proposal are upgrades to the office, music room and concession stand area to offer greater safety and security, as well as open the area for a larger space for students and visitors to congregate.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Stapleton School District patrons accepted the plan to improve its school building as voters passed a $2.9 million bond issue on Tuesday.

The unofficial results were 298-175 with Lincoln County’s final results pending. The district includes voters in Logan, McPherson and Lincoln counties.

“It is with great pride that the Stapleton School District accepts the passing of the bond issue that was on the ballot (Tuesday),” said Superintendent Howard Gaffney. “We are proud of our past and looking to the future. Thank you for making the commitment and giving us the ability to move on.

“We are ready to unleash our potential and go onward and upward. A successful bond is an investment in our students, our community and our future. Thank you again.”

The movement toward the project began in earnest last year, Gaffney said in an earlier interview. A committee of community members, school board members and Gaffney together identified the greatest needs for Stapleton Public Schools. The bond will allow for an addition to the current building as well as remodeling.

The special building fund levy will stay at 9 cents per $100 of valuation.

