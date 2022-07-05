Total and top individual donors to regional candidates

Following are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) for general-election candidates through the May 10 primary for Legislative Districts 42 and 44, Nebraska Public Power District (Subdistrict 4), the State Board of Education (District 7), the Nebraska Public Service Commission (District 5) and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents (District 7), according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master.

Legislative District 42

Sen. Mike Jacobson

(Appointed to Legislature Feb. 23)

» Donations: $159,254

» Spending: $159,233.56

» Cash balance: $5,354.64

» Loans: Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $40,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $7,000; Knoll Ranch, rural North Platte, $2,500; AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $2,000; NebraskaLand Bank, North Platte, $1,329; Advanced Gaming Technologies, LaVista, $1,000; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Hospital Association PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Independent Community Bankers PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Medical PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Associated Beverage Distributors of Nebraska PAC, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $30,000; Alan Erickson, North Platte, $5,000; Lora Hall, Thedford, $5,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Todd Hlavaty, rural North Platte, $2,500; Narayana Koduri, rural North Platte, $2,500; Bill Snodgrass, North Platte, $2,000; Robert Stefka, North Platte, $2,000; Ladd Lake, rural North Platte, $2,000; Chris Blakely, North Platte, $1,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $1,000; Sharon M. Connealy, Whitman, $1,000; Ty Cox, rural North Platte, $1,000; Vern Ehlers, rural North Platte, $1,000; Mike Furmanski, Lincoln, $1,000; David Hatch, rural North Platte, $1,000; C.G. Holthus, York, $1,000; Kimberly Schroll, North Platte, $1,000; Marc Werkmeister, rural North Platte, $1,000; Byron Barksdale, North Platte, $1,000.

Chris Bruns

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $93,811.85

» Spending: $65,548.29

» Cash balance: $28,263.56

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Kennedy Ranch, rural North Platte, $9,000; Nebraska Realtors PAC, $2,000; The Cedar Room, North Platte, $1,251.90 (in-kind); KLMBRW Properties LLC, North Platte, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000; Olson Farms Inc., rural Hershey, $1,000; TD Angus, rural North Platte, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $12,200 (includes in-kind); Vince Dugan, North Platte, $5,000; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $5,000; Sandy Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Ashley Bruns, rural North Platte, $3,031.93; Lisa Bianco, rural North Platte, $2,349; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $2,000; Trey Wasserburger, rural North Platte, $2,000; Michael Henry, rural North Platte, $1,500; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tori Copeland, Wallace, $1,000; Mark Dreiling, Washington, D.C., $1,000; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $1,000

Legislative District 44

Teresa Ibach

» Donations: $66,268.61

» Spending: $41,865.48

» Cash balance: $25,765.75

» Loans: Teresa Ibach, rural Sumner, $10,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln; $6,400; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,500; Business & Agriculture Society for Education, Lincoln, $1,100; Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,100; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lincoln, $1,000; First National of Nebraska PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Altria Client Services LLC & Its Affiliates, Madison, Wisconsin, $1,000; Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur, Illinois, $1,000; BNSF Railway Co., Fort Worth, Texas, $1,000; Union Pacific Railroad Co., Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $10,000; Adam E. Beren, Wichita, Kansas, $2,500; Paul Kenney, rural Amherst, $1,000; Richard Ibach, rural Sumner, $1,000

Edward Dunn

» No campaign committee organized or donations or expenses reported

Nebraska Public Power District

Subdistrict 4

Bill Hoyt (incumbent)

(2022 only)

» Donations: $9,950.88

» Spending: $7,973.15

» Cash balance: $1,977.73

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bill Hoyt, $9,950.88 (cash and in-kind)

David Gale

(filed 2022)

» Donations: $25,867.91

» Spending: $25,725.86

» Cash balance: $1,520.81

» Loans: David Gale, North Platte, $10,267.91 (unpaid balance, May 10, $5,767.91)

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Bruning Law Group, Lincoln, $1,000; Pathway Bank, Cairo, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): David Gale, North Platte, $2,500; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $1,000; John Gale, Lincoln, $1,000; David Rogers, Omaha, $1,000

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $63,162.80

» Spending: $60,999.54

» Cash balance: $2,163.26

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $32,600; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,000; Dianne Lozier, Omaha, $1,000; Matthew and Susan Williams, rural Gothenburg, $1,000

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $83,810

» Spending: $75,665.92

» Cash balance: $8,152.55

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $10,000; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $2,000; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $1,500; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,025; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; Adrian Smith, Gering, $1,000; Caroline Sorensen, rural North Platte, $1,000; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,000 (in-kind); Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

» Donations: $38,992.45

» Spending: $38,023.74

» Cash balance: $968.71

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Smart TD PAC, North Olmsted, Ohio, $2,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Kevin Stocker, Scottsbluff, $32,000

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $360,582.09

» Spending: $230,651.66

» Cash balance: $132,037.95

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Matt Williams for Legislature, Gothenburg, $185,326.60; Walter Scott Revocable Trust, Omaha, $10,000; (Sen. Mark) Kolterman for Legislature, Seward, $5,000; (Sen. John) Stinner for Legislature, Scottsbluff, $5,000; First National of Nebraska Inc., Omaha, $5,000; The Home Agency Inc. (DBA Nebraska Farm Services), Elwood, $5,000; Paulsen Inc., Cozad, $5,000; (Sen. Robert) Hilkemann for Legislature, Omaha; $2,500; Thomas Investment Co., rural Broken Bow, $2,500; (Bob) Phares for Regent, North Platte, $1,500; LKQ Corp., Washington, D.C., $1,500; Friends of (Sen.) Mike McDonnell, Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Anna Wishart for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; State Health PAC (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Omaha, $1,000; HDR Inc. Federal PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Pacific Life Insurance Co., Newport Beach, Virginia, $1,000; 96 Ranches Inc., Gothenburg, $1,000; First State Bank, Loomis, $1,000; Mutual of Omaha Cos. PAC (IMPAC), Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bruce Lauritzen, Omaha, $15,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $10,000; Deryl Hamann, Omaha, $5,000; Jerry Adams, rural Broken Bow, $5,000; Richard and Patricia Bell, Omaha, $5,000; Michael Yanney, Omaha, $3,500; John Kotouc, Omaha, $2,500; John Koraleski, Omaha, $2,500; David Slosburg, Omaha, $2,500; Howard Hawks, Omaha, $2,500; Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $2,500; Gary Latimer, Lincoln, $2,000; Lance Fritz, Omaha, $1,500; Fred Hunzeker, Omaha, $1,500; Leslie Marsh, Kearney, $1,500; Paul Smith, Omaha, $1,000; J. Richard Shoemaker, Cambridge, $1,000; Hod Kosman, rural Scottsbluff, $1,000; Rich Armstrong, Minden, $1,000; (Sen.) Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln, $1,000; Richard Zarek, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tim Kudron, Omaha, $1,000; Paul Hogan, Omaha, $1,000; Dave Collins, Gothenburg, $1,000; Michael Bacon, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Barbara and Wallace Weitz, Omaha, $1,000; Bradley and Barbara Bartak, $1,000; Dana Bradford, Omaha, $1,000

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

» Donations: $23,203.17

» Spending: $14,491.62

» Cash balance: $8,711.55

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $10,000; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City, $8,818.17 (includes in-kind); (Sen.) Steve Halloran, Hastings, $2,000; Bonnie Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000