Tryon, Woods apparent winners in North Platte City Council races

Former city Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz defeated retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler in the race to succeed retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen.

Volz had 56.1% of the vote with all four precincts reporting, winning 1,820 votes to Agler’s 1,412.

Volz, 57, 4021 Sequoia Drive, served on the Planning Commission from 2010 to 2019. Mayor Dwight Livingston then appointed him to a regular seat on the Board of Adjustment, on which Volz also served as chairman of the planning panel.

Agler, 66, 3311 Reagan Court, retired in August 2019 to end a 42-year Police Department career.

Ward 3

First-time candidate Brad Garrick had 61.5% of the vote over Don Kurre, who represented the central North Platte ward on the council from 2006 to 2010.

Garrick had 1,108 votes to 687 for Kurre in partial unofficial returns, with results complete in two of the ward’s three precincts.

He’ll replace Andrew Lee, who gave up his Ward 3 seat after two terms and finished third in the May 12 mayoral primary.