Tryon, Woods apparent winners in North Platte City Council races

Two challengers ousted incumbents in Tuesday’s four North Platte City Council races, though final results remained incomplete.
Tuesday’s winners will take their oaths of office at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting alongside Mayor-elect (Brandon Kelliher/John Hales).
The other four council members — Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1), Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Jim Carman (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4) — were last elected in 2018 and are in the middle of their terms.
To recap Tuesday’s council races:
Ward 1
First-time council candidate Donna Tryon defeated appointed Councilman Jim Backenstose, winning 58.4% of the vote with three of the ward’s four precincts reporting.
Tryon had received 802 votes to Backenstose’s 636. Their ward covers eastern and southeast North Platte.
Backenstose, 67, 2109 Iron Eagle Court, joined the council in January 2019. Mayor Dwight Livingston chose him to complete the Ward 1 term of Brook Baker, who had moved outside city limits.
Tryon, 73, is a part-time administrative assistant to North Platte lawyer George Clough. She previously served for one year on the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Ward 2
Former city Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz defeated retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler in the race to succeed retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen.
Volz had 56.1% of the vote with all four precincts reporting, winning 1,820 votes to Agler’s 1,412.
Volz, 57, 4021 Sequoia Drive, served on the Planning Commission from 2010 to 2019. Mayor Dwight Livingston then appointed him to a regular seat on the Board of Adjustment, on which Volz also served as chairman of the planning panel.
Agler, 66, 3311 Reagan Court, retired in August 2019 to end a 42-year Police Department career.
Ward 3
First-time candidate Brad Garrick had 61.5% of the vote over Don Kurre, who represented the central North Platte ward on the council from 2006 to 2010.
Garrick had 1,108 votes to 687 for Kurre in partial unofficial returns, with results complete in two of the ward’s three precincts.
He’ll replace Andrew Lee, who gave up his Ward 3 seat after two terms and finished third in the May 12 mayoral primary.
Garrick, 40, 1118 W. Fifth St., owns Top Tier and RA Productions and works as a clinical business intelligence analyst. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1998.
Kurre, 70, 1110 W. Third St., served for 30 years as religious education director for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island. He later was coordinator of Lincoln County Citizen Advocacy.
Ward 4
Mark Woods, making his first bid for public office, again defeated incumbent Lawrence Ostendorf after leading a three-candidate field in the May 12 primary.
Woods had 67.2% of the vote in partial unofficial returns, garnering 874 votes to 417 for Ostendorf with two of the ward’s three precincts reporting.
He had won 440 votes to Ostendorf’s 320 in the primary, which eliminated former mayoral and council candidate Tracy Martinez.
Woods, 66, 902 N. Emory Ave., runs his own flooring business. He is a former board member and president of Platte Valley Christian Academy.
Ostendorf, 79, 512 N. Elder Ave., is a real estate agent and a court-appointed guardian/conservator. He defeated two-term Ward 4 Councilman Larry Campbell to win his council seat in 2016.
