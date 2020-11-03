Tryon, Woods oust incumbents in North Platte City Council races

Ward 2

Volz, former chairman of the city's Planning Commission Chairman, defeated retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler in the race to succeed retiring Councilman Glenn Petersen.

He had 56.1% of the vote with all four precincts reporting, winning 1,826 votes to Agler’s 1,418.

Volz, 57, 4021 Sequoia Drive, served on the Planning Commission from 2010 to 2019. Mayor Dwight Livingston then appointed him to a regular seat on the Board of Adjustment, on which Volz also served as chairman of the planning panel.

Agler, 66, 3311 Reagan Court, retired in August 2019 to end a 42-year Police Department career.

Ward 3

Garrick captured 62.8% of the vote over Don Kurre, who represented the central North Platte ward on the council from 2006 to 2010. He received 1,448 votes to 845 for Kurre.

He’ll replace Andrew Lee, who gave up his Ward 3 seat after two terms and finished third in the May 12 mayoral primary.

Garrick, 40, 1118 W. Fifth St., owns Top Tier and RA Productions and works as a clinical business intelligence analyst. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1998.