The Twin Platte Natural Resources District board Thursday approved a 2020-21 budget that cuts the four-county agency’s property tax rate to its lowest level in 15 years.
The NRD’s authorized spending will total nearly $20.5 million, 2.2% higher than the $20.06 million budget for 2019-20.
Nearly three-fourths of that figure, however, reflects nearly $14.45 million in saved funds built up last decade to help the NRD carry out its state-mandated “integrated management plan” for groundwater and surface water.
General Manager Kent Miller said Twin Platte, which serves all or parts of Arthur, Keith, Lincoln and McPherson counties, spent only 22% of its budget last year.
The NRD’s property tax request remained unchanged at just under $1.5 million. Next year’s property tax rate would decline by 2.3%, from 2.29 cents to 2.24 cents per $100 of taxable value.
That’s the lowest tax rate for Twin Platte since 2005-06, before the NRD charged 6.9 cents per $100 from 2009 to 2014 to build up funds to carry out the water management plan. The tax rate has steadily fallen since.
