Three of North Platte’s summer University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rural Fellows gave final reports to the City Council Tuesday on the projects they’ve done with city officials’ supervision.

Menli Nepesova of the former Soviet Asian republic of Turkmenistan, Sonika Khanal of Nepal and Jacob Abaare of Ghana presented their information during a brief nonvoting work session prior to the council’s regular meeting.

Nepesova and Khanal, who arrived with Abaare in June, carried out housing and community assessment surveys for Planning Administrator Judy Clark in the city’s planning and community development departments.

The two women gathered information on and did external inspections of more than 400 houses, recording problems they found, said Nepesova, a senior at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

“Housing is one of the crucial determinants of health,” added Khanal, a first-year master’s student in public health at the NU Medical Center in Omaha.

The community surveys sought opinions on North Platte’s quality of life and respondents’ thoughts on the city’s available medical care and shopping.

Nepesova said about 96.9% of respondents said the city needs more retailers, with additional clothing and grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment mentioned most often.

Many respondents “are saying they’re tired of driving to other cities to shop,” she said. “They want some type of competitor for Walmart.”

Only about 2.8% of respondents didn’t have health insurance, Khanal said, with cost being the usual reason. Respondents saw mental health services, dentists that accept Medicaid and substance abuse services as key needs.

Abaare, a second-year UNL doctoral candidate in electrical engineering, inspected the condition of pavement on north- and east-side city streets under the direction of City Engineer Brent Burklund.

The streets he inspected cover about 44% of North Platte’s street mileage, he said. Only one-fifth could be rated in “good” or “excellent” condition, while 31.1% had pavement in “poor” and 7.3% in “very poor” condition.

“They are failing very fast,” he said.

Burklund asked Abaare to document the deficiencies in street conditions so the city can do “more evidence-based planning” in prioritizing street work.

“We need to kick in motion” a more thorough maintenance schedule, he told the council.

All three Rural Fellows said they’ve greatly enjoyed their time in the city, which ends after this week.

“The most significant thing we have experienced is the hospitality of the people of North Platte,” Abaare said.

In other business during Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council:

Approved a $171,380 contract with Oak Creek Engineering LLC of Kearney to prepare for joint and concrete repair work on the Union Pacific overpasses at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Willow and Poplar streets.

Gave 7-1 second-round approval to annexing a 10.35-acre tract at 2321 W. 18th St. and half an acre at Great Plains Health’s Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center site. Tryon repeated her initial July 5 “no” vote on the annexation, which will receive a third and final vote Aug. 1.

Unanimously advanced ordinances partly vacating an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive, vacating existing easements at Great Plains Health’s Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center site and annexing half an acre of the GPH site to final Aug. 1 votes.

Ratified, as part of an eight-item consent agenda, three Kelliher nominations for seats on the Planning Commission. Glenn Van Velson will succeed senior member Don Weber, while panel Vice Chairman Nelson Jett was reappointed for a second three-year term and recent appointee Kert McKeone was confirmed for a first full term.