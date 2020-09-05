The West Central District Health Department will hold its regular quarterly board meeting Wednesday immediately following the budget hearing, which starts at 7 p.m. The meeting will be at the ESU 16 office, 1221 W. 17th St. in North Platte.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, according to a press release. All meetings are open to the public; due to limited available space, a Zoom webinar will be available.
Those interested should register in advance for the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4RwkEc8YTQK2bPxek0LiYg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The current agenda for the meeting is available for public inspection at 103 N. Dewey St. during regular business hours and online at www.wcdhd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.