West central Nebraska senators begin filing legislation on 'microTIF,' 'constitutional carry'

It also would authorize microTIF in redeveloping vacant lots in TIF-eligible areas. Such lots would have to have been platted at least 60 years ago under the bill.

Finally, LB 790 would raise microTIF’s limits on estimated post-project taxable values to gain the refunds.

They’d be set at $350,000 for rehabbing single-family homes, $5 million for multifamily homes or commercial buildings and $15 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

Brewer’s LB 773 would let most Nebraskans carry handguns in ordinary circumstances — whether concealed or in the open — based on the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Cities, villages and counties could not regulate concealed handguns under Brewer’s bill, which lists Groene and Erdman among 14 original co-sponsors.

But LB 773 still would forbid possession of concealed firearms or other weapons by people who are convicted felons or otherwise ineligible under other state or federal laws.

People who are drinking alcohol or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances could not carry concealed handguns under LB 773.