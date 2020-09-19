Wondering what the major races and ballot issues are this year? We've got the recap here

North Platte’s mayoral race, a quartet of City Council races and the contested Ward 2 school board race top the local ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

City voters also will be asked to decide on a 10-year renewal of the 20-year-old Quality Growth Fund, which reserves a portion of city sales-tax income to address a variety of local economic needs.

A full-page legal notice in Friday’s Telegraph from Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell contains the full list of national, state and local races affecting all or parts of the county. Rossell also serves as election commissioner.

Here’s a quick recap of major races and ballot issues:

Federal ticket

All ballots will be topped by the presidential race, in which Republican incumbent Donald Trump is opposed for re-election by Democrat Joe Biden and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Fremont Republican, is seeking a second term. Omahan Chris Janicek won the Democratic nomination in May’s primary, but state party leaders are endorsing a write-in campaign by Preston Love Jr. of Omaha. Gene Siadek, also of Omaha, is the Libertarian nominee.

In the 3rd District House race, incumbent GOP Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering is officially opposed by Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha and Libertarian Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island. Elworth earlier announced his withdrawal.

State ticket

Voters in the 11th Judicial District will be asked whether to retain three local judges: District Judge Richard Birch of North Platte and County Judges Kent Turnbull of North Platte and Ed Steenburg of Ogallala.