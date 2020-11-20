GPH chief nursing officer speaks on bed capacity, staffing at hospital

Great Plains Health Chief Nursing Officer Tina Pate on Friday explained the hospital’s available bed capacity and staffing in regard to COVID-19 care.
“There’s really been a lot of confusion in the community about how we define bed capacity,” Pate said during a press conference at GPH. “It has been reported that we have been licensed for 116 beds, and I’d like to explain what beds we have available for patients and where we are for staffing.”
Pate said the hospital is licensed for 116 beds, but of those, 19 are for the behavioral health unit, 11 for labor patients, four for pediatrics and four for the neonatal intensive care unit.
“If you subtract all of these out, we really have 78 licensed beds for capacity,” Pate said. “Of those 78 beds, I’m only staffed to manage 65 of those because of staff members being out for illness related to COVID, or maybe family members’ illness related to COVID.”
As of Friday, 40 staff members were out for COVID-related reasons, she said.
“Those are staff members that are directly involved in patient care,” Pate said. “Until we get that vaccine out, those numbers are going to continue to grow, and I could see an increase in not only employees being out, but an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID.”
On Friday the hospital had 60 patients — including 29 with COVID-19 — leaving just five beds available for patients coming in, Pate said.
“Those 65 beds that I can manage with the staff I have depends on how critically ill the patients are,” Pate said. “Depending on the patient’s needs in the hospital, they might need one-nurse-to-patient ratio, or we could have one nurse taking care of five patients.”
Staffing needs fluctuate constantly depending on how sick the patients are. “We do staffing conversations almost every hour to talk about the needs of the hospital and patients,” she said.
“These (COVID) patients are the sickest patients I’ve seen in my nursing career,” Pate said.
The hospital has sought options for bringing more nursing and other professionals on board, including respiratory technicians, but Pate said it has been nearly impossible to find them.
“There has been a 25% decrease across the nation in available nurses,” Pate said. “There is going to come a point where resources are exhausted.”
