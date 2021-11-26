GPH pharmacist encourages residents to get COVID-19 boosters as North Platte sees cases increase

As of Nov. 19, anyone older than 18 who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago — or who received a J&J/Janssen vaccine at least two months ago — can receive a booster.
Jason North, Great Plains Health pharmacy director, encourages people to do so as North Platte experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. It doesn’t matter if the booster vaccine is the same or different as the initial doses someone received.
“All of the vaccines help provide instructions to your bodies on how to produce antibodies,” North said. “If there’s a little variation there, it’s actually seen as a benefit because the virus continues to mutate and change, so if we have a variety of antibodies as well, we’ll be ready to provide the most efficient antibody response to COVID when posed.”
While it’s a bit too early to tell the difference that the booster shot makes, North emphasized that the hospital has not seen any vaccinated patients on ventilators. No vaccine is 100% effective, but those who have been filly vaccinated are less likely to develop serious illness and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
North, who has had his booster dose, reported only mild side effects, like a lymph node swelling because his immune system was responding to the vaccine.
“It was great to know I’ve been able to bring my immune system level back to full strength again,” North said.
With the vaccine being approved for kids, North also wanted to be sure parents were aware of a rare side-effect that can occur in boys and young men. Inflammation of the heart muscle or of the outer lining of the heart have been reported, normally within a week of receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. According to the CDC, most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest, and felt better quickly.
However, North said that shouldn’t stop parents from getting their children vaccinated.
“That risk (of developing myocarditis or pericarditis) is extremely low,” North said. “Preventing the longterm complications of COVID itself are something that are worth guarding against by using the vaccine.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.