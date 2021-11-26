GPH pharmacist encourages residents to get COVID-19 boosters as North Platte sees cases increase

As of Nov. 19, anyone older than 18 who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago — or who received a J&J/Janssen vaccine at least two months ago — can receive a booster.

Jason North, Great Plains Health pharmacy director, encourages people to do so as North Platte experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. It doesn’t matter if the booster vaccine is the same or different as the initial doses someone received.

“All of the vaccines help provide instructions to your bodies on how to produce antibodies,” North said. “If there’s a little variation there, it’s actually seen as a benefit because the virus continues to mutate and change, so if we have a variety of antibodies as well, we’ll be ready to provide the most efficient antibody response to COVID when posed.”

While it’s a bit too early to tell the difference that the booster shot makes, North emphasized that the hospital has not seen any vaccinated patients on ventilators. No vaccine is 100% effective, but those who have been filly vaccinated are less likely to develop serious illness and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.