A short country drive south of North Platte takes one to a veritable treasure trove. On high ground surrounded by picturesque canyons are 20 small, round wooden buildings with tin roofs. They used to be grain bins. Now they house treasures from bygone times.

For Pat Clinch and his late wife, Lori, Grain Bin Antique Town started in 2013, when they happened upon an old wooden grain bin in Paxton. They bought it and made a sitting room out of it.

They liked it so much that “we started looking around at some farms” for more, Pat Clinch said. One day, “we were on a side cruise over north of Palisade” and discovered 14 bins, all on one farm. The farmer said, “Sure, we’d love to sell them.”

Clinch told his wife, “You love antiques so much, we just as well start selling antiques instead of you buying them all the time.” As it turned out, “She was all giggly and all for it,” Clinch said.

They hauled the bins on a flatbed trailer, set them up near their home and added doors and windows.

“Where we bought these (14) bins from the old grandpa, he had a lot of antiques in the buildings. He sold us the antiques also to get us started in inventory,” Clinch said. Since then, the Clinches have been invited to clean up old farm buildings, where they find inventory. They also buy from people who bring things out to the antique town.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate to not have to go to auctions,” Clinch said. “We sell a lot of stuff, so we’re always interested in buying more.”

A sign on a wall says, “We buy junk and sell antiques.”

It takes commitment to get to Grain Bin Antique Town. It's 4 miles south of State Farm Road on Old Highway 83, much of the road is not paved, and it has a lot of curves.

“When we first opened out here, (people) said, ‘Who’s gonna come clear out here?’ But Lori said, ‘People that love antiques, they travel all over the country. That’s their thing.’”

Clinch remembered that his wife would also say, “Antiquers — they’re for the journey,” and “It’s a view. It’s not just an antique shop. “

Pat and Lori found five more bins to finish out the 20 that are now filled with antiques at their antique town — from farms near Wallace, Grant, Arnold, Stapleton and Lake Maloney.

All of the bins are wooden and originate from the World War II period. Then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt decided it was not a good idea to have so much of the nation’s grain stored in large bins in town, due to the threat of enemy attack. So the government issued kits to farmers to increase on-farm storage. All the farmers had to do was to bolt the bins together.

Clinch also sells antiques in a large frame building on site. It is made with repurposed wood. Clinch has been in the construction business for many years, so he knows the value of wood, new and old.

“My wife said I never met a bad piece of wood. I save everything,” Clinch said. “It’s a labor of love to tear down buildings to get the old lumber. “

A boardwalk connects all the bins. It is made with wood from the old McDaid School, erected in 1916 next to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Platte and demolished in 2013.

Inside the frame building is a bar that Clinch found in a Quonset at Palisade. In front of it stands an island that was a sales counter in a hardware store in Oberlin, Kansas. Both have been beautifully cleaned, repaired and refinished. There is antique wooden furniture, too.

“Most didn’t have that great a finish” — they didn’t have the varnishes commonly used today — so the finish is worn out. To keep things as authentic as possible, Clinch uses a wax finish after sanding, and he uses the old hardware as much as possible.

In the grain bins turned treasure troves, seekers may find signs, boot stands, coffee pots, dishes, an oil can, tackle boxes, old store cabinets, professional sports team banners, tablecloths, jars, wooden fruit crates, lanterns, game boards, wooden ironing boards, license plates, salt and pepper shakers, windows and a whole lot more.

Lori Clinch passed away in February 2022. She is remembered for her lighthearted column in the North Platte Telegraph and as the author of two books, "Don’t Make Me Pull Over!” and "Are We There Yet?," centering on tales from life with Pat and their four sons, all adults now.