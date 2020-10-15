Grand Island-based Chief Industries seeks lease-purchase of North Platte's Iron Eagle Golf Course

Grand Island-based Chief Industries, already pursuing a multistage development plan in North Platte, has proposed a lease-purchase agreement to acquire control of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
The City Council will be asked Tuesday to authorize negotiations with subsidiary CNL Land LLC to finalize a deal, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Thursday morning.
He said CNL Land, with Chief executives DJ Eihusen and Roger Bullington as principals, was the sole bidder responding by Tuesday’s deadline to the city’s “request for proposal” for buying or taking over Iron Eagle.
Chief is proposing a two-year lease, Kibbon said, with an option to buy the 18-hole public course during or at the end of that time. Other details would be worked out during negotiations, he said.
If a deal is reached, it would cap North Platte’s three-decade-old dispute over public golf exacerbated by major South Platte River floods that damaged Iron Eagle in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.
The course sits just east of Chief’s proposed senior-living development, the final stage in a three-pronged plan Bullington unveiled in August 2019 as president and general manager of Chief Development Inc.
According to the lease-purchase proposal, Kibbon said, “the golf course plays into what they’re trying to accomplish with their future development in the area.”
Work is nearly finished on the initial seven buildings at Chief’s Iron Trail Industrial Park, located at the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park between Interstate 80 and East State Farm Road.
The firm also envisions additional commercial development along Halligan Drive as well as the proposed 200-unit housing complex between the course and the NPPD Canal. It would be aimed at but not limited to potential residents 55 and older.
Kibbon said he has visited with Mayor Dwight Livingston and all eight City Council members since Tuesday’s RFP deadline.
Though Chief submitted the only bid for Iron Eagle, they “believe this is the right group to enter into conversation with,” he said.
For further reaction to Chief’s Iron Eagle proposal, see Friday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.