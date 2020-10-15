Grand Island-based Chief Industries seeks lease-purchase of North Platte's Iron Eagle Golf Course

Grand Island-based Chief Industries, already pursuing a multistage development plan in North Platte, has proposed a lease-purchase agreement to acquire control of Iron Eagle Golf Course.

The City Council will be asked Tuesday to authorize negotiations with subsidiary CNL Land LLC to finalize a deal, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Thursday morning.

He said CNL Land, with Chief executives DJ Eihusen and Roger Bullington as principals, was the sole bidder responding by Tuesday’s deadline to the city’s “request for proposal” for buying or taking over Iron Eagle.

Chief is proposing a two-year lease, Kibbon said, with an option to buy the 18-hole public course during or at the end of that time. Other details would be worked out during negotiations, he said.

If a deal is reached, it would cap North Platte’s three-decade-old dispute over public golf exacerbated by major South Platte River floods that damaged Iron Eagle in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.

The course sits just east of Chief’s proposed senior-living development, the final stage in a three-pronged plan Bullington unveiled in August 2019 as president and general manager of Chief Development Inc.