Grand Island man, Lexington woman arrested after high-speed pursuit Wednesday

A Grand Island man and Lexington woman were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Dawson County that reached more than 100 mph.

Jose I. Ruiz, 23, and Sarah M. Beale, 26, made initial appearances in Dawson County Court on Thursday.

Ruiz is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended license. Bail for Ruiz was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22.

Beale is charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of an officer and littering. Her bail was set at 10% of $5,000 and a Dec. 1 court hearing was scheduled.

According to court records and a Nebraska State Patrol media release:

Lexington police officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala occupied by Ruiz and Beale, as both had outstanding felony warrants. Ruiz was driving and Beale was a front-seat passenger.

The Impala instead sped west on U.S. Highway 30 out of Lexington. The officers discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns. A state trooper spotted the vehicle shortly afterward on Road 761 between Lexington and Cozad.

As the trooper pursued the car down gravel roads, the trooper saw Beale throw a gas can and a pizza box out of the car.

The Impala then turned west onto Highway 30 before entering Cozad, then north and then east onto Road 761, where the speed reached 102 mph. Stop sticks were used to slow down the Impala, puncturing the two front tires.

The Impala tried to turn southbound at the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 761, but lost control, hit a stop sign and spun out.

Both Ruiz and Beale ran away but were quickly detained by law enforcement officers. They were taken to the Dawson County Jail.