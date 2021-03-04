Grandel's Roofing & Construction LLC chooses winner of roof giveaway contest

Peck-Legas has three children and eight grandchildren, plus three stepchildren and their children from another marriage, Morrissey said.

“We were all emotional (because) she’s always been one to give the shirt off her back,” she said. “If she didn’t have it right then, she’d find a way.

“She’s always had a way of fixing things,” Morrissey added. But “she’s not a person to ask for help.”

Grandel said Peck-Legas’ story and plight stood out, but “we had some really good ones. It was tough.”

The condition of Peck-Legas’ existing roof also helped his firm make the decision. “We drove by and checked, and the roof is horrible,” he said.

Morrissey said her family was worried for Peck-Legas and her roof during the Feb. 5-20 cold snap and the more than 18 inches of new snow that accompanied it.

“We were scared with the weight of the snow at one point” on the roof, as well as “the blowing of the wind, that a tree might fall on it,” she said.

Though that didn’t happen, “if we were to have a really good thunderstorm with a really bad wind, I don’t think it could survive that.”