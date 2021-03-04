Grandel's Roofing & Construction LLC chooses winner of roof giveaway contest

April Peck-Legas’ roof survived February’s polar vortex. Her children aren’t so sure it could outlast a big March thunderstorm.
But that’s no longer a worry for the two-year cancer patient, whose home at 1215 E. Sixth St. was chosen Thursday by Grandel’s Roofing & Construction LLC as the winner of its first Free Roof Giveaway contest.
The North Platte firm hopes to replace Peck-Legas’ roof as soon as next week if materials can be secured by then and the current mild weather lasts, owner Zane Grandel said Thursday.
He started the contest, which Grandel’s announced in December, as a way to thank their customers in and near North Platte for helping the firm keep growing.
“We just wanted to give back to the community (because of) the way everything was going” with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic challenges, Grandel said.
Thirty-nine people submitted nominations to receive new roofs in what Grandel said he hopes will be an annual contest. All but four named homes in North Platte, he said.
Amber Morrissey of North Platte said her 60-something mother-in-law was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer about two years ago.
That forced Peck-Legas to give up a working life during which she put in about 20 years at the North Platte Opportunity Center and regularly cleaned several homes and businesses in the city, she said.
Peck-Legas has three children and eight grandchildren, plus three stepchildren and their children from another marriage, Morrissey said.
“We were all emotional (because) she’s always been one to give the shirt off her back,” she said. “If she didn’t have it right then, she’d find a way.
“She’s always had a way of fixing things,” Morrissey added. But “she’s not a person to ask for help.”
Grandel said Peck-Legas’ story and plight stood out, but “we had some really good ones. It was tough.”
The condition of Peck-Legas’ existing roof also helped his firm make the decision. “We drove by and checked, and the roof is horrible,” he said.
Morrissey said her family was worried for Peck-Legas and her roof during the Feb. 5-20 cold snap and the more than 18 inches of new snow that accompanied it.
“We were scared with the weight of the snow at one point” on the roof, as well as “the blowing of the wind, that a tree might fall on it,” she said.
Though that didn’t happen, “if we were to have a really good thunderstorm with a really bad wind, I don’t think it could survive that.”
