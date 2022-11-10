Grant for ice rink headlines first QGF panel meeting since July 2021

A request to help fund a temporary ice rink slated for Centennial Park highlights action items Friday for the first meeting in 16 months by North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee.

The five-member panel will meet at 9 a.m. in the offices of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.

It’ll be the first meeting for new QGF committee members Kaitlyn Holm and Cory Johanson. The City Council appointed Holm Sept. 6 to succeed Kim Steger and Johanson Oct. 18 to replace Josh Harm.

Bob Phares, Pat Keenan and Brock Wurl continue on the panel, which recommends to the City Council whether to award grants or loans from the Quality Growth Fund that voters approved in 2001 and renewed in 2010 and 2020.

The Citizens Review Committee last met on July 19, 2021, when it recommended twin $500,000 forgivable planning loans to the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking project. The council approved the loans a month later.

That capped an active couple of years that somewhat depleted QGF, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person. The chamber administers the fund for the city.

QGF, which has a current $2.05 million balance, has twice qualified since the committee’s last meeting for its maximum $650,000 annual share of city sales tax funds. Annual net proceeds from the tax must exceed a preset “trigger point” each year for fresh money to go into the fund.

Two action items are on Friday’s QGF committee agenda, including an application by NPIce Inc. for a $50,000 grant toward buying the temporary ice rink it plans to operate in Centennial Park from Dec. 12 to Feb. 27.

The council, which would have to approve the grant, unanimously voted Nov. 1 to lease the rink’s planned site near the park’s baseball concession stand from December to March. The rink, which would offer family skating, lessons and hockey leagues, would be stored offsite the rest of the year.

NPIce’s website says its fundraising campaign as of Thursday had raised $122,717, half of its $250,000 goal. The rink can open next month if the fund drive reaches $187,500, or 75% of the goal, it adds.

The QGF committee also will be asked to recommend a $123,499 “gap financing” loan and donation of a $34,000 city lot to IC Quality Painting for a planned business in the city’s industrial park at 2310 Prospect Lane.

In other business:

Parkade Plaza owners Shae and Jeff Caldwell will report on the progress of their plans to fill the former Alco anchor store. The couple received a $400,000 QGF “performance loan” toward that end from the council after their October 2020 purchase of the 1978 shopping center from original owners Noddle Cos. of Omaha.

Person will report for the chamber on progress on the industrial rail park near Hershey. Council members in October 2021 committed $200,000 a year over 10 years toward the project but charged the QGF panel with reviewing annually whether the fund is generating enough money to fulfill the pledge.