Grant helps North Platte Public Schools provide early education opportunities to at-risk kids

At Buffalo, she said, the staff can set up training, the teachers can collaborate and “we can talk about early childhood.”

“Last year when I mentioned to Brandy (Buscher, student services director) that we had some families that didn’t have food over Thanksgiving,” Romshek said, “she worked with the NPPS Foundation and her other partners, and they started an Early Childhood Food Pantry for Buffalo. That will be a great asset.”

Romshek said the food pantry will be a large part of the Sixpence grant.

“It will provide resources whether it be food, diapers, whatever, we’re going to have some of that available as well,” Romshek said. “We’re really wanting this to be a community center, so having Sixpence here is really going to work out well.”

She said the NPPS special education program has services coordinators who already work with Families First, but they are mainly kids who qualify for services.

“It’s a special ed program and we go into the home and we already work with families where the child has been identified as having a delay or whatever,” Romshek said.

Romshek said currently that is the only home visitation program in town for birth to 3 years old.