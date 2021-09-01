Grant helps North Platte Public Schools provide early education opportunities to at-risk kids

A Sixpence grant to North Platte Public Schools is opening opportunities for families with at-risk children to garner support with early childhood education.
The district will use the $205,000 from the Sixpence Early Learning Fund to set up a home-based family engagement program. Sixpence is a collaboration of major state agencies and private philanthropy to provide sustainable funding for high-quality early learning opportunities targeting Nebraska’s youngest children at risk.
Peggy Romshek, NPPS special services director, said she is excited for the opportunity to help children and their families. The program will be based at the Buffalo Early Learning Center.
“Basically, the concept behind the program is that we will hire home visitors that will go into the home and work with parents on parenting skills,” Romshek said. “Research has shown those years from birth to 3 is so huge for children and can affect them for the rest of their life.”
Families must meet certain criteria to qualify for the program. Those with at least two of these risk factors can apply:
» Families qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch.
» A teen parent or a parent who didn’t graduate from high school.
» Families with English language learners.
» A child who was born prematurely.
» A parent who is incarcerated.
“With the Sixpence program, we work with them for at least 18 months, then we transition them to preschool at age 3,” Romshek said.
She said if the schools can work with parents on parenting skills, the children can be more successful later.
The grant provided $25,000 for start-up costs and $180,000 to hire staff for the program.
“We will have two home visitors and we will also have a supervisor who will oversee them,” Romshek said.
Each home visitor will work with about 12 to 15 families.
“The home visitor will meet with the family three times a month for at least an hour to an hour and a half,” Romshek said. “A lot of them will be young moms, that type of thing.”
The staff will schedule at least one family engagement activity a month.
“That’s when we bring the families together and we do different activities, teaching them different skills,” Romshek said.
For instance, one activity might involve car seat safety, she said.
“We might bring a speaker in to talk about different topics or we might just play and show them how to play outside,” Romshek said. “We have a great outdoor classroom here (at Buffalo Early Learning Center), and we will show them the importance of kids getting dirty and those things.”
At Buffalo, she said, the staff can set up training, the teachers can collaborate and “we can talk about early childhood.”
“Last year when I mentioned to Brandy (Buscher, student services director) that we had some families that didn’t have food over Thanksgiving,” Romshek said, “she worked with the NPPS Foundation and her other partners, and they started an Early Childhood Food Pantry for Buffalo. That will be a great asset.”
Romshek said the food pantry will be a large part of the Sixpence grant.
“It will provide resources whether it be food, diapers, whatever, we’re going to have some of that available as well,” Romshek said. “We’re really wanting this to be a community center, so having Sixpence here is really going to work out well.”
She said the NPPS special education program has services coordinators who already work with Families First, but they are mainly kids who qualify for services.
“It’s a special ed program and we go into the home and we already work with families where the child has been identified as having a delay or whatever,” Romshek said.
Romshek said currently that is the only home visitation program in town for birth to 3 years old.
“So we see a lot of families that don’t qualify for special ed services,” Romshek said, “but we can refer them to Sixpence for families who really need support.”
Having the offices at Buffalo alongside the early childhood special ed staff will make it easier to collaborate with the new Sixpence staff.
“We can share kids or we can refer to each other,” Romshek said. “I just think that will be a huge resource for families.”
For more information on the program, contact Romshek at 308-535-7100.