Grant man creates works of art by carving elk, cattle horns

“It’s called a Ram carving tool,” Silvrants said. “It turns a lot faster than Dremel does — it’s more of a jeweler’s tool.”

His wife, Alene, said the women in the office at Family Hearing Specialists — owner Sherry Dodson, Lindee Miller and secretary Amy McGill — have been interested in her husband’s carvings.

“He told them he had this idea, so they kind of thought they could find some pictures,” Alene said. “So every time we come in now, we talk about it.”

Archie said somebody always says something “that gives me an idea.”

“We found most of the pictures in a children’s Bible story book,” Alene said.

Archie has been carving for about 26 years and said he enjoys his hobby.

“When I decided to retire, I said I’ve got to have something for my hands to do,” Archie said. “I carve everything from toothpicks to golf balls.”

He belongs to the North Platte Woodcarvers Association that normally meets at the Senior Center. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has closed down the meetings for now.

Archie is passionate about his works and what is done with them.

“I don’t sell my carvings,” Archie said, his voice breaking with emotion. “The only ones that are sold are the ones I donate for fundraisers for somebody who has cancer or whatever.”

